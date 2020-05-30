Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Bayern Munich host Dusseldorf as they start to show the screw on their title race rivals.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s males beat Dortmund 1-Zero throughout midweek to safe their standing on the prime of the desk and wrench open a seven-point lead.

Joshua Kimmich’s pretty dink over Roman Burki sealed the win and continued Bayern’s spectacular defensive document with 5 clear sheets in six video games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s worthwhile to find out about tips on how to watch the Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf?

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th Could 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on TV

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

Live stream Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf prediction

Bayern look irresistible proper now, and that isn’t going to alter. With goalscorer throughout the pitch and a sturdy defence, Flick’s facet are nicely on their option to racking up one other trophy.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Dusseldorf