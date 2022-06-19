Bayern Munich was one step away from signing a world star to replace Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich seeks to win the next Champions League (Reuters)

In the next few days, one of the most brilliant transfers in the European football transfer market would be announced. So far, the arrival of Erling Haaland al Manchester City and the continuity of Kylian Mbappe al PSG All the spotlights have been stolen, but soon there could be a news that is positioned above the latter.

It is that according to several British portals, Bayern Munich would have agreed with Liverpool the signing of Sadio Mané. The German champion will pay an amount close to 35 million pounds (USD 42.71 million) for the signing of the 30-year-old Senegalese striker, who had one year left on his contract with the English team, they reported. Sky Sports and the BBC. He is expected to sign a three-year contract and will undergo a medical next week.

mane will leave Anfield after 269 appearances and 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar performance that helped the club to the title of the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League crown a season later. He was one of the most outstanding players in the Liverpool last season, with 23 goals, in which the team from Jürgen Klopp won the two local cups and narrowly lost the league title to Manchester City. He also fell in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Sadio Mané would undergo a medical review next week (Reuters)

The gunner won a total of six titles after his arrival at the Reds transferred from Southampton in June 2016, and formed a powerful attacking trio with Mohamed Salah y Roberto Firmino. The African will become the third signing of the Bavarian team this season, after the arrival of Ryan Gravenberch y Noussair Mazrouai.

This would have been unlocked after Liverpool announced the arrival of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñezfor whom he paid just over USD 100 million, the most expensive purchase in its history. The front who will turn 23 on June 26 arrived at Benfica in 2020 from Almería, Spanish second division. The Portuguese team then paid €24 million in what was the most expensive recruitment in the club’s history. Today, with the signing already amortized, it becomes a more than profitable source of economic income for the entity.

On the other hand, the arrival of mane al Bayern Munich would lead to the exit of Robert Lewandowski who has already made public his desire to emigrate to new lands. With Barcelona lurking and the interests of Juventus, PSG and Chelsea, among others, the Pole would be close to closing his arrival at a new club.

