Bayern Munich’s odyssey towards the Club World Cup: the players spent the night at the airport

After imposing the Hertha BSC in the Date 20 from Bundesliga, he was supposed to FC Bayern Munich I was going to travel directly to Qatar to dispute the Club World Cup. The champion of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 his flight was scheduled for Friday night but some setbacks prevented him from taking off.

The delegation of The Bavarians had to wait until this Saturday at 6:52 in the morning to start your journey. And the most striking thing about this is that the players and the rest of the members of the Munich cast they spent the night inside the plane at the Berlin airport.

“We have the impression that the competent authorities have made fun of us. The Brandenburg authorities do not know what they have done to our team “, said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the CEO of the German entity, in statements to the newspaper picture.

The odyssey began when the Bayern finished his match in the Olympiastadion of the German capital, where he was imposed by 1-0 with a goal from Kingsley Coman. The duel had been advanced half an hour so that the Bavarian expedition after heading to the airport Willy Brandt from Berlin-Brandenburg. The plane was supposed to take off at 23:15 but he wasn’t ready to do it until 23:59. The aircraft of the Qatar Airlines company had to undergo de-icing work due to heavy snowfall, according to local press.

There the problems began because Take-offs after midnight are currently not allowed at the Berlin airport and as the takeoff time is one and a half minutes, it was necessary to request a special authorization, which was not granted.

This made players were locked in for seven hours at Berlin airport before taking off. To make matters worse, due to the wait, the plane made a temporary stop at Munich for a crew change. They just set sail for Qatar at 9:15 a.m..

The Bayern travel with 22 players, without Javi martinez ni Leon Goretzka because they have just passed the coronavirus, but it is not ruled out that they later join the team. The Bavarians will meet in the semifinal of the Club World Cup against the Al-Ahly Of Egipt. The cast of Hansi Flick He will seek his sixth title in a row after winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup and German Super Cup.

