Bayko Ashi Havvi (Colour Marathi) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bayko Ashi Havvi (Colour Marathi): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Bayko Ashi Havvi is a Marathi language Indian tv serial, directed by means of Ganesh Rasane. The display is time table to liberate on 17 Would possibly 2021. It stars Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande within the pivotal function.

The display tells the tale of a person Vibhas Rajeshirke who considers his spouse inferior and thinks that ladies supposed to paintings within the kitchen and set up the children at house. Actor Vikas Patil is enjoying the husband’s persona whilst actress Gauri is enjoying a homemaker.

Identify Bayko Ashi Havvi Primary Solid Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande Style Drama Director Viren A Pradhan

Ganesh Rasane Manufacturer Viren A Pradhan Tale & Screenplay Viren A Pradhan Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Space Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Rajshri Marathi)

Solid

Your entire forged of TV display Bayko Ashi Havvi :

Vikas Patil

As : Vibhas Rajeshirke

Gauri Deshpande

As : Janhvi

Sushma Murudkar

Sumaydh Gaikwad

Deven Kadam

Pradeep Welankar

Rutuja Chipade

Aparna Aparajit

Varsha Patel

Kajal Walavalkar

Meghali Juvekar

Time

The display will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm on Colours Marathi tv channel. First of all the display was once going to liberate on 19 April 2021 However because of Covid-19 pandemic its liberate date postponed. The display may even to be had for on-line streaming on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Colours Marathi Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm Working Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 17 Would possibly 2021 Repeat Telecast Time Now not To be had Language Marathi Nation India

