Bayko Ashi Havvi (Colour Marathi) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bayko Ashi Havvi (Colour Marathi): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Bayko Ashi Havvi is a Marathi language Indian tv serial, directed by means of Ganesh Rasane. The display is time table to liberate on 17 Would possibly 2021. It stars Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande within the pivotal function.
The display tells the tale of a person Vibhas Rajeshirke who considers his spouse inferior and thinks that ladies supposed to paintings within the kitchen and set up the children at house. Actor Vikas Patil is enjoying the husband’s persona whilst actress Gauri is enjoying a homemaker.
|Identify
|Bayko Ashi Havvi
|Primary Solid
|Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Viren A Pradhan
Ganesh Rasane
|Manufacturer
|Viren A Pradhan
|Tale & Screenplay
|Viren A Pradhan
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Rajshri Marathi)
Solid
Your entire forged of TV display Bayko Ashi Havvi :
Vikas Patil
As : Vibhas Rajeshirke
Gauri Deshpande
As : Janhvi
Sushma Murudkar
Sumaydh Gaikwad
Deven Kadam
Pradeep Welankar
Rutuja Chipade
Aparna Aparajit
Varsha Patel
Kajal Walavalkar
Meghali Juvekar
Time
The display will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm on Colours Marathi tv channel. First of all the display was once going to liberate on 19 April 2021 However because of Covid-19 pandemic its liberate date postponed. The display may even to be had for on-line streaming on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Colours Marathi
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm
|Working Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|17 Would possibly 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|Now not To be had
|Language
|Marathi
|Nation
|India
In case you have extra information about the display Bayko Ashi Havvi, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour