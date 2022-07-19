Bayonetta 3 Reveals How Much Umbra Witch Battles Take Up On Nintendo Switch

Without reaching astronomical figures, the eShop tells us that the game will need 15 GB of space.

Bayonetta likes to be the protagonist, and it’s clear that she’s served her purpose again with the latest trailer for Bayonetta 3. Here, Platinum Games gave us the opportunity to see the Umbra Witch in action again, which left us with spectacular scenes and a planned release date for the October 28. There are still several months to go in these hack & slash battles, but Nintendo wastes no time and leaves us valuable information for any user.

Bayonetta 3 will occupy 15 GB on Nintendo SwitchAs indicated in the eShop, Bayonetta 3 will occupy 15 GB on the hybrid console. Therefore, it is clear that the witch intends to give us her greatest adventure so far, as it is important to remember that, although Nintendo Switch games do not stand out for their size, this title weighs more than games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If we compare it with the rest of the installments of the franchise, it is obvious that Bayonetta 3 stands out for having a larger size. After all, the first game of the Umbra Witch, which will be released as a physical version in September, weighed 8,6 GBwhile Bayonetta 2 occupied 12,4 GB. As you can see, few surprises here.

And it is that Bayonetta intends to leave us with our mouths open through an experience that, continuing with its usual trend, will be tremendously frantic. This is added to new features such as a censorship mode that covers the body of the protagonist at key moments, although we have focused more on a story that could hide more details than it seems.

