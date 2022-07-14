Bayonetta 3 trailer and date: all about the Nintendo Switch exclusive and its special editions

The Witch of Umbra returns in an action-packed trailer.

It has become one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch users and, after going through an age classification this morning, the Big N did not want us to wait any longer: Bayonetta 3 already has a release date, and the Umbra Witch leaves us this information with a trailer full of action and details about the hack and slash adventure of Platinum Games.

Bayonetta returns with its third installment on October 28Thus, Bayonetta returns with her third installment next October 28which obviously fulfills Nintendo’s repeated promise to launch the game in 2022. Although there are still a few weeks left to distribute cakes with the iconic protagonist, you can increase your adrenaline with the video located at the beginning of this news.

And it is that the trailer published by Nintendo, with just over three minutes of footage, allows us to take a new look at everything that is coming with Bayonetta 3: spectacular battles, familiar faces, new ways of attacking and, as we saw in the first official trailer, a new style for the Witch of Umbra. In addition to all this, the trailer also drops key aspects of the story, which will take us back to save the world with companions and the classic thug humor of this heroine.

The first Bayonetta will also be reissued in physical format in the fallBeyond this, the eShop has updated the game file to present unpublished news until now. Continuing with this information, Platinum Games will delight us with a hack & slash loaded with battles with Infernal Demons and that is set in places like Tokyo, China and other areas. In addition to this, it seems that this new adventure will introduce Viola, a rookie witch that we can control in the game, and will continue to develop Bayonetta’s powers with a new ability called Demon Slave, which channels demons linked to her weapon.

Going beyond the experience promised by Platinum Games, it should be noted that this new announcement also introduces new features regarding the editions of Bayonetta 3. As we read in one of Nintendo’s latest posts on Twitter, “This year there will also be an edition in physical format of the first Bayonetta game. We will share more information about it soon! Along with this, the Japanese company ensures that this surprise will be released for Nintendo Switch on September 30.

Confirmed editions of Bayonetta 3

And what about the special editions? As expected, Nintendo has prepared a good assortment of extras for all those players who want to enjoy the Bayonetta 3 experience in a collector’s edition. With the name of Trinity Masksit includes a 200-page full-color picture book and three exclusive covers which, when combined, form a single panoramic image of the Bayonetta trilogy.

There is no price yet for this edition Masks of the TrinityKey aspects of the Masks of the Trinity edition have yet to be revealed, such as the price or the date in which reservations will be opened. Nintendo assures that they will share more details of this special format in the future, so it encourages us to be attentive to their social networks to know all the data related to the most complete edition of Bayonetta 3.

Nintendo is raising our expectations as much as possible, but we are sure that Bayonetta will surprise us as soon as it is released with its third installment. After all, a former Platinum developer assures that the title brings back elements of the canceled Scalebound, and producer Hideki Kamiya has only increased our illusion by saying that the adventure will have many novelties and unpublished mechanics. Until then, we have to follow the obvious advice of the producer and warm up with the previous installments of Bayonetta.

