Bayonetta 3 will have a censorship mode to play “without creating an uncomfortable atmosphere”

Bayonetta has stood out in the video game world for various reasons, and that includes both the mechanics hack & slash of their titles as for having a personality flirtatious and seductive. It is clear that Platinum Games was not going to do without this already classic behavior in the Witch of Umbra, but, after announcing the expected release date of Bayonetta 3, the developer presents a way to avoid scenes that may be uncomfortable for some players.

The ‘innocent angel mode’ covers Bayonetta’s body in specific scenesWe are obviously talking about those cinematics in which Bayonetta attacks practically naked. As we read on the Platinum Games Japanese Twitter account, it seems that the third installment will feature a “innocent angel mode” that will censor those moments in which the witch shows a lot of skin. In this way, the developer comments that we can “play in the living room without creating an uncomfortable atmosphere.”

This mode, which can be turned on or off based on user preference, will only be seen in scenes such as final boss attacks (when Bayonetta uses her hair and, therefore, is usually practically naked) or with the new skill of the protagonist, who wears a special suit.

Be that as it may, Platinum Games leaves open the possibility of playing Bayonetta 3 just as the Witch of Umbra has accustomed us. We will be able to discover this and other novelties of the game as soon as the next game is released. October 28although its producer, Hideki Kamiya, has already recommended us to play the previous installments to squeeze the full potential of the new adventure.

