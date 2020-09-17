Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Adds Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming musical drama “Elvis” has added a number of distinguished Australian actors to its forged. Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, David Wenham, and Dacre Montgomery have joined an ensemble that features the beforehand introduced Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

Roxburgh, who labored with Luhrmann on “Moulin Rouge!,” will painting Elvis’s father, Vernon Presley. Rufus Sewell, who was initially forged within the position, needed to drop out when manufacturing was delayed as a consequence of coronavirus. Thomson, an award-winning theater actress who additionally appeared in “Prime of the Lake: China Woman,” performs Elvis’s mom, Gladys Presley. She replaces Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was initially signed to play the position, however needed to go away the undertaking as a consequence of different commitments when taking pictures was placed on maintain final spring.

Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, ) performs Hank Snow and Montgomery (“Stranger Issues”), performs TV director Steve Binder. Additionally becoming a member of the forged are Natasha Bassett (“Hail, Caesar!”), Xavier Samuel (“Adore”), Leon Ford (TV’s “Gallipoli,” TV’s “The Pacific”), Kate Mulvany (TV’s “Hunters”), Gareth Davies (“Peter Rabbit,”) Charles Grounds (“Loopy Wealthy Asians”), Josh McConville (“Fantasy Island”), and Adam Dunn (TV’s “Residence and Away”).

“Elvis was surrounded by a rare array of wealthy personalities, and we’re very lucky to tug collectively an incredible ensemble to inform this story,” Luhrmann mentioned in an announcement. “It’s thrilling to unite a few of Australia’s most interesting actors, from longtime collaborators from ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ ‘Australia’ and ‘The Nice Gatsby’ like Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham and Kate Mulvany, to thrilling new faces reminiscent of Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett and plenty of extra. With the world as it’s proper now, our whole firm is grateful that we will be part of collectively on this artistic enterprise to convey employment and alternative in entrance of and behind the digital camera, and to the neighborhood at massive.”

“Elvis” explores the life and music of Evlis Presley (Butler) by means of his difficult relationship along with his supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). It was a partnership that spanned 20 years, as Presley’s rise to unprecedented stardom contributed to America’s evolving cultural panorama. Central to that journey is Elvis’s love affair with Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

Luhrmann directs from a screenplay co-written by Craig Pearce. The filmmaker can also be producing the movie, alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, with Andrew Mittman govt producing.

The artistic staff consists of many artists who’ve labored with Luhrmann previously. That features director of images Mandy Walker (“Australia”), Oscar-winning manufacturing designer and costume designer Catherine Martin (“The Nice Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), editors Matt Villa (“The Nice Gatsby,” “Australia”) and Jonathan Redmond (“The Nice Gatsby”) and composer Elliott Wheeler (“The Get Down”).

Principal images on “Elvis” is happening in Queensland, Australia. Taking pictures was initially supposed to start final spring, however halted when the pandemic unfold and Hanks contracted COVID-19. Warner Bros. is releasing the image, having beforehand labored with Luhrmann on “The Nice Gatsby.”