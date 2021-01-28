Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie Delays Release Date

Warner Bros.’ biographical drama concerning the life and occasions of Elvis Presley will now not hit theaters this 12 months. The studio has postponed the movie from Nov. 5, 2021 to June 3, 2022.

Baz Luhrmann is directing the still-untitled film, which he co-wrote with Craig Pearce. Austin Butler, who not too long ago appeared as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is taking part in the person himself, whereas Tom Hanks is portraying his enigmatic supervisor Colonel Tom Parker.

The delay implies that “Elvis” will now not premiere concurrently on HBO Max. Warner Bros. not too long ago organized for its total 2021 slate to debut concurrently in film theaters and on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by its dad or mum firm WarnerMedia. Nevertheless, Warners has pledged that the deal — which has been unpopular (to say the least) amongst actors and administrators in Hollywood — is not going to lengthen previous this 12 months.

The rationale “Elvis” was pushed again is as a result of it’s nonetheless in manufacturing in Australia. Sources say the movie has one other 5 weeks of fabric to shoot so it wouldn’t have been accomplished in time for its authentic launch date. It began to movie final March however needed to shut down manufacturing as a result of Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson examined constructive for the coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson have been the primary Hollywood celebrities to go public with their analysis and have since recovered.

The movie captures the complicated dynamic between the veteran supervisor and the younger singer over the span of 20 years, together with Presley’s stratospheric rise into the eventual King of Rock and Roll. Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark, Jr., Yola and Shonka Dukureh spherical out the forged.