BBC Acquires Anna Kendrick HBO Max Romantic Comedy ‘Love Life’

In right this moment’s World Bulletin, BBC acquires Anna Kendrick HBO rom-com “Love Life”; Rainmaker sells lockdown comedy “Staged” globally; Picket Horse hires Coeli Cutliffe; Zinc launches Crimson Sauce label; Marrakesh workshop goes on-line; and Edith Bowman hosts BAFTA Scotland awards.

The BBC has acquired romantic comedy anthology collection “Love Life,” that includes Oscar-nominee Anna Kendrick, from Lionsgate Tv. The collection has been one of many high performers on HBO Max, streaming within the U.S., and will likely be imminently on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as a boxset.

Stars additionally embody Zoë Chao (“Downhill”), Peter Vack (“Somebody Nice”), Sasha Compere (“Miracle Employees”) and Jin Ha (“Devs”).

The collection was acquired for the BBC by Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition. It’s produced by Lionsgate Tv and Feigco Leisure. The collection is from creator Sam Boyd “(In A Relationship”), who co-showruns with Bridget Bedard (“Clear”). Boyd and Bedard function government producers alongside Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and Dan Magnante (“Somebody Nice”).

COMEDY SALES

Worldwide distributor Rainmaker Content material has bought lockdown comedy “Staged,” starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, to Hulu for U.S. SVOD, Shout! Studios for North American house leisure, Netflix for U.Okay. secondary rights, ABC in Australia for TV, and to Huanxi Media Group for all China rights.

The 6 x 22′ collection created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn and written and directed by Evans, debuted on BBC One in June. It’s an Infinity Hill and GCB Movies Manufacturing.

David Tennant, Michael Sheen in “Staged”

Rainmaker Content material

APPOINTMENT

Australian manufacturing outfit Picket Horse has employed Coeli Cutcliffe as improvement supervisor. Cutcliffe will report into CEOs Jude Troy and Richard Finlayson.

Cutcliffe will likely be answerable for increasing the Picket Horse slate, creating Australian tales for international audiences. She was most beforehand improvement government for Porchlight Movies (“True Historical past of the Kelly Gang”).

Picket Horse has reveals in improvement with Stan, ABC and SBS. The corporate not too long ago secured the variation rights from Curtis Brown for award-winning younger novelist J.P. Pomare’s psychological thriller “Within the Clearing,” whereas their upcoming slate features a function movie adaptation of Matt Okine’s debut novel “Being Black n’ Hen n’ Chips,” in partnership with Aquarius Movies.

LABEL LAUNCH

U.Okay. factual firm Zinc Media Group has launched a brand new label, Crimson Sauce, to drive development in factual leisure and common factual. The label will likely be led by former BBC Factual commissioning editor and variety champion Tom Edwards (“Hugh’s Battle on Waste”) as artistic director.

“Crimson Sauce is common TV. In addition to being distinctive and playful, it’ll make nice TV for the broadest potential audiences, from digital-first, binge-factual to linear audiences,” stated Greg Sanderson, director of tv, Zinc Media London.

Edwards takes up his position instantly, with different members of his group to be introduced within the coming weeks. Crimson Sauce turns into the fifth label in Zinc’s reshaped portfolio alongside Blakeway, that focuses on historical past, archaeology, pure historical past, arts and music; Brook Lapping, the house of present affairs and investigations; Movies of Report, specializing in entry documentaries; and Tern Tv, the factual producer that covers Scotland, Northern Eire and Wales.

Atlas Worshop, Marrakech movie pageant

Marrakech movie pageant

DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS

The third version of the Marrakech Movie Competition‘s expertise improvement program Atlas Workshops will happen on-line Nov. 30-Dec 3. The pageant basis is launching a name for initiatives in improvement and movies in post-production by filmmakers from Morocco, the African continent and the Arab world. Workshop individuals profit from customized mentoring, and assist in scriptwriting, manufacturing, distribution, modifying and/or scoring, in addition to from presentation of their initiatives at a digital co-production market. The Workshop is supported by Netflix.

The 19th version of the pageant, initially scheduled to happen in November, has been canceled on account of well being issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

AWARDS HOST

The British Academy Scotland Awards will happen on Dec. 8. in a closed studio and as a socially distanced present. Scottish DJ and presenter Edith Bowman will host the ceremony on BAFTA social channels, adopted by a highlights present on BBC Scotland.