BBC Acquires “Canada’s Drag Race” – Variety

U.Ok. digital channel BBC Three has acquired “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Twelve Canadian drag artists will compete for the title of ‘Canada’s First Drag Celebrity’ within the 10 x 60′ present that has parts of the favored “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Drag Race U.Ok.”

The three everlasting judges embrace Brooke Lynn Hytes, an alumni of “Drag Race” season 11, mannequin and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and supermodel Stacey McKenzie. A star visitor host will be part of them every week. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” decide, Michelle Visage, will seem as a visitor decide.

BBC’s acquisition of the present continues the development of U.Ok. broadcasters buying worldwide variations of profitable codecs to air throughout the COVID-19 interval. ITV not too long ago picked up “Love Island Australia” to air instead of the U.Ok. summer time version, which was final month canceled for the yr attributable to considerations round filming the present overseas amid the pandemic.

“‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airing on BBC is additional proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates across the globe,” stated RuPaul.

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, stated: “We’re very excited that BBC Three would be the solely place within the U.Ok. to observe the primary ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Marvel once more. With a superb mixture of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all of the components of a spectacularly enjoyable sequence. Get able to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”

The sequence is a manufacturing for World of Marvel, produced by Blue Ant Studios in affiliation with Crave, a division of Bell Media. Campbell and Kate Phillips, controller for BBC Leisure, oversaw the acquisition for the BBC.

“Canada’s Drag Race” will probably be obtainable weekly on BBC on-demand service iPlayer each Friday from July 3.