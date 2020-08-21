BBC Acquires Fremantle’s Samuel L. Jackson Docuseries ‘Enslaved’

The U.Ok.’s BBC has acquired four-part documentary collection “Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Commerce,” that includes actor and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson from producer and distributor Fremantle.

The collection, directed by Simcha Jacobovici (“Atlantis Rising”), sheds new gentle on 400 years of human trafficking, as tens of millions of enslaved Africans had been shipped to the Americas by Western European slave merchants. It follows deep sea divers at U.Ok., Caribbean and Florida dive websites as they seek for and find ships that sank drowning the enslaved people aboard, whereas on land, consultants examine the tales behind associated areas, in Ghana, England and the Americas.

Every episode follows separate story strains: the situation and investigation of sunken slave ships, and a historic evaluation of the transatlantic slave commerce led by Jackson, writer Afua Hirsch and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici. The present will play on the BBC Two channel.

“I had the privilege to fulfill with Samuel L. Jackson, Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici at first of their manufacturing final 12 months, and I used to be decided to deliver their important, massively bold and vital collection to the BBC,” mentioned Patrick Holland, controller, BBC Two. “These are tales that demand to be informed and which sit on the very middle of our shared historical past.”

Jamie Lynn, exec VP, head of EMEA distribution who brokered the deal at Fremantle mentioned: “With Black Historical past Month simply weeks away, it’s an actual privilege to have the ability to announce such a pertinent partnership with the BBC and create a platform for audiences younger and previous throughout the U.Ok. to interact with this landmark collection. British viewers can even be fascinated to see Bristol’s position on this historical past, as author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch visits the now notorious – and since toppled – statue of Edward Colston.”

The collection will premiere within the U.S. on Epix and in Canada on CBC as a six-part collection. It has been

re-versioned to a four-part collection for BBC Two in collaboration and with approval from the producers.

“Enslaved” is a Canada/U.Ok. co-production between Toronto-based Related Producers and London-based Cornelia Avenue Productions in affiliation with Canada’s CBC, and documentary Channel, and Epix within the U.S. in affiliation with Nameless Content material and UppiTV.

Fremantle will distribute the collection internationally.