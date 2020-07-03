BBC adds coronavirus briefing to today’s schedule

The BBC has added a coronavirus replace to today’s BBC One schedule.

A coronavirus briefing will air at this time at 4:30pm on BBC One, after The Bidding Room.

Backyard Rescue has been dropped from the schedule because of this, whereas Pointless is being moved to BBC Two at 5:15pm.

Training Secretary Gavin Williamson shall be holding the press convention to replace the general public on the federal government’s plans for faculties and schools re-opening within the September.

The briefing information coincides with the federal government publishing steering on faculties opening earlier at this time. The doc clarified {that a} faculty “might have an outbreak” if two or extra coronavirus circumstances are confirmed within the first fortnight, however that whole faculty closures “is not going to typically be obligatory”.

That is the primary coronavirus briefing since Tuesday 23rd June, which marked the ultimate COVID-19 day by day briefing by the federal government.

Within the briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced that from Saturday 4th July, folks shall be ready to keep one metre aside the place two metres is just not potential, whereas pubs, resorts, cinemas and different companies can open.

The federal government have been progressively phasing out the day by day briefings for the reason that starting of June, when the COVID-19 press conferences have been stopped at weekends due to low viewing figures.

Earlier than June, the Cupboard had been holding day by day coronavirus updates every single day at roughly 5pm from March onwards, to replace the general public on the variety of deaths brought on by the pandemic and the speed of an infection.

A senior authorities minister has often introduced the briefing, aired on BBC One, while usually joined by a well being adviser reminiscent of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Johnson, Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock have all introduced a coronavirus convention over the previous 4 months.

The coronavirus replace will air on BBC One at 4.30pm at this time. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to watch, go to our TV information.