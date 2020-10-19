BBC and China’s Bilibili Strike Framework Agreement

BBC Studios and Chinese language on-line leisure platform Bilibili have introduced a strategic cooperation settlement that expands on their previous cooperation efforts. It features a undertaking that includes Liu Cixin, the sci-fi novelist whose “Three Physique Drawback” adaptation at Netflix has raised questions from U.S. senators.

The 2 firms say that they plan to extend commissioning of latest content material and to collectively develop BBC Studios or Bilibili IP for the Chinese language market. It covers documentary and science content material and doubtlessly an animation undertaking.

They’re exploring the potential for BBC Studios to spend money on Bilibili-produced content material and for the BBC to carry the Chinese language content material expertise to the worldwide stage.

Factual packages that function segments about Chinese language tradition will probably be on the forefront. A number of documentaries impressed by the lengthy historical past of Chinese language civilization, Chinese language tradition, and together with Chinese language voices are presently in preparation, they are saying.

The improved framework will even see Bilibili turn out to be a co-production accomplice in China for brand spanking new BBC Studios factual titles, together with forthcoming BBC Studios sequence “The Inexperienced Planet” and “Mating Sport.”

The partnership will additionally give Bilibili larger entry to BBC Studios drama and comedy titles. Bilibili could have the unique VOD rights in China to BBC Studios’ new scripted fantasy present “The Watch,” and older scripted content material “Prime Gear” and “Physician Who.”

The BBC Studios Science Unit will work with Bilibili to provide a newly commissioned science sequence, “Odyssey into the Future,” that includes Liu.

“This extra superior strategic partnership with Bilibili is a big breakthrough, as it can assist us to additional discover the potential of China’s content material business,” mentioned Jon Penn, government VP BBC Studios Asia Pacific (APAC). “China is without doubt one of the fastest-changing and most dynamic media markets on the planet. This long-term partnership with Bilibili which can see BBC Studios deepen its participation in China.”

“BBC Studios not solely brings priceless manufacturing experience to the desk, but additionally has a powerful model recognition and affect world wide. Trying ahead, we’re dedicated to leveraging the strengths of each events to discover extra numerous content material collectively. We’ll collaborate to create high-quality productions whereas bringing extra Chinese language authentic content material to abroad markets,” mentioned Li Ni, Bilibili vice chairwoman and COO.

Bilibili’s current content material library already comprises greater than 3,000 documentaries, together with titles it produced and others it co-produced.