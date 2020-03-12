BBC announce change to schedule for coronavirus special

On Thursday 11th March, BBC Two will change its schedule to enable two special programmes on air due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9am, the BBC Information at 9 present might be changed by Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

Through the present which may even air on the BBC Information Channel and Radio 5 Stay, Rachel Burden and Fergus Walsh might be taking questions from viewers concerning the virus, which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Well being Organisation.

Those that want to submit questions can accomplish that by way of #BBCYourQuestions, [email protected] or by texting 85058, the place regular message charges will apply.

Later within the day, BBC Newsroom Stay might be shortened for a second instalment of Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jenny Harries, will reply viewers’ questions on the outbreak.

The identical contact strategies above can be utilized.