BBC announces My Celebrity Supply Teacher and more new shows to help homeschool kids

BBC Kids’s has introduced a new line-up of shows to help maintain kids studying and be sure that households are entertained in the course of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The new commissions will air throughout CBeebies, CBBC and BBC iPlayer and embrace My Celebrity Supply Teacher – which is able to see a variety of well-known faces ship classes from their very own properties.

Different new shows embrace Do Attempt This At Dwelling, a new present from Dr Chris and Dr Xand, the duo behind current CBBC hit Operation Ouch and Boogie Beebies, a dance present with Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

In the meantime, Mimi Missfit’s Life On Lockdown will see the eponymous YouTube star share how she and her sister are “remaining buoyant while staying at house”, whereas a variety of well-known CBBC and CBeebies faces together with Mr Tumble/Justin Fletcher, Nikki Lilly, Maggie Adherin Pocock, Mr Maker, Steve Backshall, the Child Membership workforce and Andy Day may even be starring in new shows within the coming weeks.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content material for BBC Kids’s, mentioned of the new commissions, “The BBC’s mission to inform, educate and entertain has by no means been more related than it’s now.

“BBC Kids’s is right here to help dad and mom and replicate the lives of kids throughout the nation in these troublesome instances – we’ll be sure that regardless of the massive adjustments to their lives we’re at all times right here to give them a voice.”

Final week the BBC introduced {that a} host of well-known faces shall be main classes for its new digital studying programme for kids – together with Danny Dyer, David Attenborough and Jodie Whittaker.

