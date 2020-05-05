BBC Appoints Turner’s Patricia Hidalgo as Director of Children’s – Variety

The BBC has appointed Turner govt Patricia Hidalgo as its new director of kids’s and schooling.

Presently senior VP, chief content material and inventive officer at Turner EMEA, Hidalgo takes up her new function in September.

She replaces Alice Webb, who introduced in December she is taking over the function of CEO at Common Music-backed Eagle Rock Leisure. Webb delayed her departure from the BBC because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sophy Jacob, head of enterprise, will act as interim director of BBC Children’s & Training till Hidalgo takes up her new function.

Hidalgo will likely be accountable for artistic and editorial technique for BBC Children’s companies throughout all platforms, together with CBeebies and CBBC, and can lead the BBC’s Training division. She’ll additionally oversee all of the division’s content material output together with in-house productions, co-productions and acquisitions, reporting to James Purnell, director of BBC Radio & Training.

The high-profile function is an important one on the BBC, and sees Hidalgo be a part of at a time when the company is battling for youthful viewers in an more and more aggressive market pushed by the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

Throughout her final six years at Turner, Hidalgo was accountable for the manufacturing of “The Superb World Of Gumball,” as effectively as “The Heroic Adventures Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe.” In 2017, Hidalgo was awarded World Display’s International Children Trendsetter award.

Previous to her function at Turner, Hidalgo spent 15 years at Disney the place she held a quantity of senior roles in Spain, Italy and the U.Ok.

Purnell mentioned: “Participating our viewers and staying related has by no means been extra essential and I’ve little doubt that Patricia will carry her expertise and keenness to expertly lead the groups in Children’s and Training by way of their subsequent chapter.”

Hidalgo mentioned: “I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of a company as forward-thinking and revered worldwide as the BBC, and am honored to be given the nice accountability of main the Children’s and Training groups of their efforts to have interaction, entertain and educate younger individuals throughout the UK.”