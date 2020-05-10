BBC boss says ‘a lot of work is being executed’ to make Strictly Come Dancing happen in 2020

As Strictly Come Dancing looms on the horizon, the BBC is on the lookout for methods it may well nonetheless movie its flagship leisure present – regardless of the huge challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The vastly fashionable TV present ought to return in September with a brand new forged of celebrities decided to waltz their means to glitterball glory. However as producers look forward to autumn, it appears extremely unlikely that they’ll have the option to go forward with filming as ordinary.

How do you preserve two metres of separation on a dance present with a large forged and crew? Will there be a means to produce the present with out breaching authorities guidelines? And is it potential to make a present like Strictly with out placing judges, hosts, dancers, celeb contestants or the studio viewers in hazard of an infection?

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content material, instructed The Occasions: “We’re how that may work. Might you quarantine folks? Can we check everybody earlier than filming?

“There’s a lot of work being executed. It’s an enormous process.”

The BBC boss has additionally raised the concept of getting rid of the stay studio viewers altogether, a transfer which might considerably change the texture of the present – however is perhaps a workable compromise.

The concept of “quarantining folks” is additionally fairly daring, because the celebrities {and professional} dancers would have to agree to complete lockdown – probably collectively. It will additionally require strict measures for the present’s hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and judges Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

However Moore, who is among the many favourites to exchange BBC Director-Normal Tony Corridor when he steps down this summer time, made clear that the broadcaster was decided to make Strictly happen if in any respect potential.

All choices are being thought of, together with taking individuals’ temperatures and even putting in glass divides contained in the studio “so that folks really feel much more protected”, she mentioned.

Strictly Come Dancing often airs from September on BBC One. To search out out what’s on this week, try our TV Information.