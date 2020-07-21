BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty defends licence fee

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has mentioned that she believes the licence fee is “value” paying for forward of the broadcaster’s plans to finish free TV licences for these over 75.

Talking to the Radio Instances journal, the 45-year-old mentioned that the BBC supplies a service which retains viewers “knowledgeable, educated and entertained”.

“There’s been noise in regards to the licence fee for many years,” she mentioned. “However at Breakfast, we’re not ratings-driven, we’re not there to garner consideration on social media.”

“We’re there to supply a service and ensure individuals are knowledgeable, educated and entertained. I feel a licence is value that.”

From Saturday 1st August, over-75s can be required to pay the £157.50 licence fee, a change which was initially meant to take impact on 1st June however was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The presenter additionally spoke out about being present in breach of editorial pointers by the BBC final 12 months, after expressing her opinion on air when President Donald Trump instructed 4 US congresswomen to “return and assist repair the completely damaged and crime-infested locations from which they got here”.

On the time, the presenter mentioned that Trump’s feedback have been “embedded in racism”, including: “I can think about a lot of individuals on this nation can be feeling completely livid {that a} man in that place feels it’s OK to skirt the strains with utilizing language like that.”

Munchetty mentioned that “there are classes to be learnt” from the ordeal, which ultimately noticed the BBC reverse its resolution.

“The Breakfast workforce was very supportive on the time and, since then, I’ve had common conversations with Tony Corridor and different BBC bosses,” she added. “My entire technique was to simply preserve my head down as a result of I didn’t wish to be the story.”

Munchetty has been a presenter on the BBC since 2010, having fronted bulletins on the BBC Information Channel, BBC World Information and now BBC One’s Breakfast.

