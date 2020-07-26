BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty says team was supportive but “classes to be learnt” after guideline row

This interview is a part of our BAFTA 2020 particular for extra go to The Huge Interview hub.

For BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, the working day begins at 5am — with an evaluation of her boss’s wardrobe. “There’s at all times a fast appraisal of what I’m carrying,” says assistant editor Mark Grannell, to which Munchetty replies, “Sure, but it’s at all times complimentary! He’s very effectively dressed. Although he did do double-denim as soon as and that didn’t fly with me…”

One different factor with which Munchetty can discover fault are the headlines, which can be debated within the hour earlier than the present goes stay at six o’clock: “Sure, I do are available in and tear aside the headlines. But we disagree agreeably — what all of us need is for the information to be correct but additionally impactful.”

What units Breakfast other than the opposite BBC bulletins is its informality. “We’re not the As we speak programme on tv,” says Grannell. “Relying on what the primary information is, we attempt to inject a bit of sunshine into the shade. The interplay between the presenters is absolutely vital.”

But there are dangers in having such a relaxed ambiance, as Munchetty found final 12 months when she expressed anger at US president Donald Trump’s alternative of phrases in telling 4 congresswomen to “return house”. In September, the BBC determined that she’d breached tips, just for a public outcry that then led director-general Tony Corridor to reverse the ruling.

Her Breakfast colleague Dan Walker informed Radio Occasions that the BBC’s defence of Munchetty ought to have been extra sturdy — does she agree? “There are classes to be learnt. The Breakfast team was very supportive on the time and, since then, I’ve had common conversations with Tony Corridor and different BBC bosses. My entire technique was to simply maintain my head down as a result of I didn’t need to be the story.”

When requested whether or not it’s made her extra circumspect about what she says on air, Munchetty insists that “it’s completely enterprise as common.”

On the emotive situation, Grannell provides, “Naga’s a tricky cookie, so she will be able to look after herself. But I feel the Breakfast team may be very protecting of her, as a colleague. And, on a human degree, my sympathy was with Naga.”

And the way do the pair really feel concerning the thorny situation of the licence price? “It’s not for me to make this case,” insists Grannell. “All I’ll say is that protection of coronavirus is a main instance of what’s so good concerning the BBC, proper throughout the board.”

“There’s been noise concerning the licence price for many years,” says Munchetty. “But at Breakfast, we’re not ratings-driven, we’re not there to garner consideration on social media. We’re there to present a service and ensure persons are knowledgeable, educated and entertained. I feel a licence is value that.”

