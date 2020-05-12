BBC cancels Antiques Road Trip all week for new daily coronavirus briefing time

BBC One has dropped Antiques Road Trip from the schedule this week with a view to make approach for Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefing.

From at present till Friday, the coronavirus daily replace will air at 4.30pm, adopted by BBC Information at 6pm.

The schedule change has additionally moved Pointless to BBC Two’s 5.15pm slot.

Charlie Dimmock’s Backyard Rescue will proceed to air at 3.45pm on weekdays as beforehand deliberate.

The schedule change follows Boris Johnson’s televised message on Sunday, which introduced the federal government’s plan for easing lockdown restrictions and the introduction of a COVID-19 numbered alert system.

Sunday’s convention additionally knowledgeable the general public that those that can not make money working from home can now go to work however ought to keep away from public transport, and from Wednesday onwards, folks can train outdoor for an infinite quantity of time.

The BBC has not but introduced whether or not Antiques Road Trip, which has aired weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One since 2013, might be moved to a special time slot or channel.

The collection, narrated by auctioneer and presenter Tim Wonnacott, pits two antiques consultants in opposition to one another as they purchase antiques with a price range of £200 with a view to auctioning them to make a revenue.

The daily coronavirus replace will air at on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.