BBC Cancels Simon Cowell’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ After Two Seasons – Variety

The BBC has canceled Simon Cowell’s dance format “The Greatest Dancer,” produced by Syco and Fremantle, after two seasons on air.

“The Greatest Dancer” sees beforehand undiscovered dance acts carry out stay weekly for dance captains Cheryl Tweedy, Oti Mabuse, “Glee’s” Matthew Morrison and Todrick Corridor and a studio viewers in a contest to win £50,000 ($62,000) and an opportunity to carry out on “Strictly Come Dancing.” The sequence was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and aired on flagship channel BBC One.

Regardless of interesting to youthful audiences, the second season struggled within the rankings, drawing a reported 2.eight million viewers for its remaining month. The dance present additionally confronted stiff competitors from ITV hit “The Masked Singer” on Saturday nights.

A BBC spokesman confirmed the cancellation to Variety in a press release: “While there are not any plans for an extra sequence of ‘The Greatest Dancer,’ we’re happy with the present and want to thank everybody concerned in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One.”

“The Greatest Dancer” was notable for being Cowell’s first challenge with the BBC, following his success with “Britain’s Received Expertise” and “The X Issue“ on rival ITV.

Information of the present’s cancellation is available in the identical month that Fremantle and Syco introduced the format is being remade in China. They’ve teamed with Shanghai Media Group to develop “The Magnificent Dancer” for China’s Dragon TV.