BBC changes Saturday schedule to extend Queen’s official birthday coverage

Coverage of the Queen’s official birthday celebration has been prolonged this weekend, with a 65-minute programme within the morning and within the afternoon.

BBC One will broadcast a ceremony marking the Queen’s official birthday from Windsor Fortress, the place the occasion is being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, within the morning and afternoon.

The coverage will probably be launched by Huw Edwards.

Episodes of Houses Beneath the Hammer and Cut price Hunt have been dropped from the schedule late morning so as to make manner for longer instalments from Windsor Fortress.

Saturday night, Superstar Mastermind will air on the later time of 7pm.

Trooping the Color, often takes place at Buckingham Palace, with individuals lining the streets to watch the royal household arrive in carriages.

Nevertheless, the pandemic has prompted a transfer to Windsor Fortress the place the Queen and Prince Philip are at the moment isolating.

A spokesperson beforehand instructed Individuals: “There will probably be a small, transient army ceremony at Windsor Fortress to mark The Queen’s official birthday.”

The Queen’s official birthday airs Saturday at 10:15am and 5:30pm on BBC One. In the event you’re in search of extra to watch, try our TV information.