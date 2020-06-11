BBC changes schedule to include Panorama’s George Floyd: A Killing That Shook the World

BBC One will air an episode of Panorama about the demise of George Floyd and the affect of the incident throughout the globe in a change to the beforehand introduced schedule.

George Floyd: A Killing That Shook The World will air at 7:30pm on Monday 15th June, in response to large protests in opposition to racism and police brutality which were held since his demise.

The BBC’s official synopsis for the new episode reads as follows: “The demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted the largest protests about race and police brutality in America for 50 years. Round the world, 1000’s of individuals have joined marches in opposition to racism.

“Reporter Clive Myrie asks if this may very well be a second that changes race relations in America for good. He hears from protesters, eyewitnesses and former law enforcement officials about why this killing has had such a strong affect, and speaks to folks from black and white communities in Minneapolis about their hopes and fears for the future.”

The well timed report will take the place of a beforehand introduced Panorama titled Looking the Neo-Nazis, which is able to now air on Monday 22nd June as an alternative.

As current protests have introduced consideration to systemic racism in our society, problematic works like Little Britain and Gone with the Wind have been faraway from streaming providers.

As well as, long-running actuality collection COPS has been cancelled after 32 seasons, as demonstrators proceed to line the streets in protest in opposition to police brutality.

When you’re searching for one thing to watch, take a look at our TV Information.