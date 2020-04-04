BBC confirm time change for Casualty – don’t miss the action including Marty’s worrying discovery

Casualty will probably be on air just a little bit earlier this night on account of a small BBC schedule change.

The favored BBC drama normally airs round 9pm, however tonight (4th April) it would air at 7.25pm.

It is because the broadcaster has determined to rerun one in all their largest reveals, Gavin and Stacey, in its entirety.

It is going to be adopted in the schedule by Outnumbered for the foreseeable future.

However what can Casualty followers count on this week?

It’s going to be a worrying time for Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) when a blast from the not-so-distant- previous arrives in ED.

Marty has to deal with Danny, who isn’t solely hallucinating after taking medicine, however is HIV+.

Nevertheless, our favorite nurse had unprotected intercourse with him the night time earlier than – is he in bother?

In a while Marty breaks all the way down to his buddy Jade about the extent of his drug-taking and partying methods, explaining he was feeling so lonely at the time he felt compelled to place himself on the market.

Can Jade assist Marty work via his points and switch a nook?

In the meantime, Ethan units his eyes on Fenisha and tries to flirt up a storm, nevertheless it’s to no avail as she admits she’s seeing another person and desires to offer it her finest shot.

Nevertheless, there’s a shock in retailer as Ethan later works out who her thriller man is – it’s Will!

Elsewhere, Dylan can’t ignore his emotions for Religion and once they’re put again working collectively, the chemistry is palpable.

Is there upset on the horizon for Dylan? And with all the pieces Religion and Lev are going via at the second, is that this one hurdle too many to beat?

Casualty continues Saturday, April 4th, at 7.25pm on BBC One.