BBC confirms Springwatch will return in May with some big differences

Springwatch will be again in May, the BBC have confirmed right this moment (25th April).

The favored nature present will be again with the intention of retaining the UK related to native wildlife which may provide consolation at a time of uncertainty.

With the UK remaining in lockdown to cease the coronavirus unfold, the BBC has discovered a brand new method of guaranteeing the presenters can broadcast dwell for 3 weeks on BBC Two.

Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams will all be again filming from their very own houses.

It’s by no means been a extra vital time to seize wildlife, too, with the lockdown exhibiting animals straying out of their traditional settings and into cities, that are empty of individuals.

Packham will be dwell from his New Forest patch, Burke from Cornwall and Williams from his dwelling in the center of Wales.

Michaela Strachan is presently locked down in South Africa received’t be capable of be a part of the staff herself, however will ship a message of assist to viewers whereas additionally speaking by way of some of her Springwatch highlights.

And if that isn’t sufficient, there’ll be some particular friends all through the three weeks.

Talking in regards to the new sequence, Packham stated: “This Springwatch will be a sequence like no different. Because the nation experiences lockdown the pure world provides solace to so many.

“I’m delighted that by way of the magic of contemporary expertise, the Springwatch staff will be capable of share the splendour of spring with the nation once more this 12 months. And broadcasting dwell from the New Forest, I’m trying ahead to exhibiting viewers some of the very best British wildlife from my neck of the woods.”

Burke added: “That is definitely a novel spring and one which has offered the entire nation with some actually robust challenges. With so many people caught indoors, Springwatch will deliver the brilliant vitality and color of a season that’s the very image of hope and resilience itself. I can’t wait to share this spring with everybody!”

Springwatch will air on BBC Two in May. If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to look at, try our TV Information.