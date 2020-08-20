BBC Director General Tony Hall to Speak at Edinburgh TV Fest Opener

Outgoing BBC director basic, Tony Hall, will ship the opening handle at the Edinburgh TV Competition, in what will likely be one in every of his last public appearances within the place earlier than he steps down in September.

Hall will handle delegates within the first session of the pageant on Aug. 24 in regards to the position of public service broadcasters, the challenges they face, why they matter, and why producers, audiences and authorities want to be reminded of the half they play within the U.Ok. media panorama and in society.

He’s additionally anticipated to look again his time at the BBC, together with points throughout his tenure akin to variety, the position of reports in public service broadcasting, funding and the way to keep related in an SVOD world. He’s additionally anticipated to communicate in regards to the challenges and alternatives that lie forward for the U.Ok. TV business in a post-pandemic situation.

This yr’s Edinburgh TV pageant, sponsored by YouTube and Freeview, will likely be a digital occasion because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can happen Aug. 24-27. The audio system embody historian, presenter and producer David Olusoga, who will likely be delivering the MacTaggart Lecture, Emilia Clarke, John Landgraf, Russell T. Davies, Noel Clarke, Huge Zuu, Grayson Perry, Jeniffer Kim, Howard Lee, and the groups behind “Gangs of London” and “Regular Folks.”