BBC drops Garden Rescue from today’s schedule for BBC News Special ahead of coronavirus daily briefing

The BBC has issued an pressing schedule replace for this night – with Garden Rescue dropped in favour of a BBC News Special on BBC One.

The particular will precede the federal government’s coronavirus daily briefing and can start at 3:45pm, 45 minutes sooner than today’s protection had initially been set to start out.

Moreover the dropping of Garden Rescue, no additional modifications have been made to the schedule in consequence of the News Special.

Subsequently Escape to the Nation will nonetheless be airing from 3pm as beforehand billed, and the coronavirus replace will lead into the 6 o’clock information as regular.

The News Special will embody stay protection as Prime Minister Boris Johnson solutions questions from senior MPs about his dealing with of the Coronavirus pandemic – in addition to the newest information from today’s common Downing Avenue briefing.

It’s probably that the programme can also concentrate on the continued fallout from the revelation that particular advisor Dominic Cummings had damaged lockdown guidelines, as he continues to face strain to resign.

It isn’t but clear which authorities minister might be offering the replace at the moment – yesterday well being secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation whereas on the 2 days earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to the rostrum.

This isn’t the primary time because the lockdown started that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to permit for a particular information programme, because the broadcaster seems to be to make sure the nation is stored updated with the newest developments concerning the continuing pandemic.

