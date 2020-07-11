BBC drops stunning first trailer for Sanditon creator’s new drama A Suitable Boy

Calling followers of Sandition and Les Misérables: BBC One has simply dropped the atmospheric first trailer for A Suitable Boy, the subsequent big-budget collection from Andrew Davies, launching Sunday 26th July at 9pm.

Intriguingly, the new present is vastly completely different from the author’s earlier works (which additionally embody Satisfaction and Prejudice and Warfare & Peace). Moderately than specializing in a European story, the new six-part drama tells the story of spirited college scholar Lata in India circa 1951 because the nation accustoms to its newfound independence.

Because the nation makes an attempt to search out its personal id, so does Lata (newcomer Tanya Maniktala), who rejects her mom’s makes an attempt to search out her “an appropriate boy” to marry.

The collection additionally follows Maan (related to Lata by their siblings’ marriage), a younger man performed by Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter, who suffers a fraught relationship together with his politician father whereas turning into obsessive about the attractive courtesan Saaeda Bai.

And in case that doesn’t sound advanced sufficient, the BBC says the present might be a “panoramic story charting the fortunes of 4 massive households and exploring India and its wealthy and various tradition at an important level in its historical past.”

If it looks like a sprawling collection, you’ll be able to blame the supply materials: at 591,552 phrases, A Suitable Boy – penned by Indian writer Vikram Seth – is among the largest novels ever to be revealed within the English language.

Nevertheless, as Davies proved together with his critically acclaimed adaptation of Warfare & Peace (587,287 phrases within the authentic guide), it’s potential to condense a heavy novel right into a six-part BBC drama.

Talking beforehand concerning the new challenge, Davies stated: “I’m actually thrilled to be chosen by Vikram Seth to adapt his masterpiece A Suitable Boy for the display. It’s a captivating, virtually Austenesque story, with a delightfully relatable heroine, set towards the turbulent background of India within the years following Partition.

“It has been a complete pleasure to work on, and I hope that audiences will like it as a lot as I do.”

With filming solely starting on the finish of summer season 2019, A Suitable Boy’s early July launch date is way sooner than anticipated, many beforehand predicting the collection would air on the finish of 2020.

A Suitable Boy begins Sunday 26th July at 9pm. You’ll be able to see what else is on with our TV Information.