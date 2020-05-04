BBC Four Channel Editor Cassian Harrison Moves Across to BBC Studios – Variety

BBC Four channel editor Cassian Harrison is to transfer over to BBC Studios to work on creating programming for its world companies.

Harrison joins BBC Studios on a nine-month attachment as senior VP of commissioning and content material for world companies. He’ll report into Paul Dempsey’s world distribution division.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland will cowl BBC Four throughout Harrison’s absence.

Harrison will work on the creation and distribution of authentic programming for digital companies that BBC Studios owns and operates all over the world.

BBC Studios runs quite a lot of linear and digital companies all over the world together with BBC Earth, BBC Brit and BBC First and a digital service, BBC Participant, in Singapore and Malaysia.

At factual channel BBC Four, Harrison has backed programming starting from the Gradual TV initiative to “The Secret Lifetime of Landfill” and “British Historical past’s Greatest Fibs” to the acclaimed “Bros: After the Screaming Stops” and “Life Drawing Stay.”

Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, mentioned: “Cassian’s in depth expertise and glorious observe report in creating and commissioning nice British tv will assist supercharge our providing to worldwide viewers as we glance to take the premium, authentic content material for which the BBC is world famend, to a fair wider world viewers.”

Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content material added: “Below his management, BBC Four has flourished and achieved continued success. His broad vary of pursuits and eclectic style make him completely positioned to tackle this new world position and I would really like to want him all the perfect.”

Earlier than BBC Four, Harrison spent 5 years as commissioning editor for science, pure historical past and historical past throughout BBC One, Two and Four.