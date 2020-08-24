BBC gives update on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Followers of Strictly Come Dancing have been patiently ready to listen to when the line-up can be introduced – and it appears the wait is sort of over.

We all know Strictly goes forward this yr, regardless of fears over the coronavirus pandemic, and although it’s going to look somewhat totally different, bosses are working arduous to make sure we get the present we all know and love.

As for the contestants, all we all know thus far is that there can be fewer than earlier years.

However, quickly we will know every little thing as Leisure Controller Kate Phillips spoke on the Edinburgh TV Competition and confirmed the Strictly Come Dancing line-up can be introduced on the finish of the month – that’s only one week away.

Talking concerning the present’s return, she mentioned: “Strictly might be, I’d say, the query we get requested greater than another present is, ‘please say Strictly’s coming again, please say it’s coming again’. I can say it completely is coming again, it’s a barely shorter run however – aside from that – I don’t assume will probably be a lesser present in any respect.

“If something, I feel will probably be moderately particular this sequence. I feel there can be heightened feelings at half, I feel a whole lot of the dances can have actual poignancy, the professionals have all been isolating collectively for the final couple of weeks, so they’re now rehearsing collectively the large dance numbers. I despatched Charlotte [Moore, Director of Content] one thing this morning, and I used to be identical to, it’s again! And it simply appears so good seeing them dance.

“And we’ll announce the movie star line-up on the finish of this month, I feel, we’re simply planning that now however they’re all on board and really excited.”

Phillips additionally talked about there may be nonetheless no resolution on whether or not we’ll have an viewers simply but.

There have been loads of hints about who can be starring within the line-up, with the likes of EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt, Loss of life in Paradise star Shyko Amos and GMB’s Adil Ray getting a point out.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this yr. If you happen to’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.

