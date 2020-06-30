BBC iPlayer experiences biggest month ever with 570m programme requests in May

The necessity for high quality TV has been better than ever throughout lockdown – and viewers have been turning to BBC iPlayer in document numbers for the reason that coronavirus outbreak started.

For the second consecutive month, the on demand service has damaged its document for the biggest month ever, with May seeing 570m requests to stream programmes on the platform up from the earlier document of 564m in April.

The year-on-year progress is especially spectacular – with the figures representing a 72 per cent improve from the identical month in 2019.

Among the many hottest exhibits streamed throughout May had been the mega hit Regular Individuals – which noticed 54m requests, and the third collection of Killing Eve, which was requested on 35m events.

Different robust performers in May included the brand new collection of household drama The A Phrase, the one-off particular Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, returning leisure collection The Nice British Stitching Bee and Glow Up and persevering with favourites EastEnders and Casualty – which RadioTimes.com believes will return subsequent month.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, stated, “BBC iPlayer continues to rise larger with yet one more record-breaking month in May – 72 per cent extra programme requests than a 12 months in the past, it’s been the one place to binge on the great new hit collection Regular Individuals and the place to see returning favorite Killing Eve first.

“Earlier than the lockdown interval started and right through it, iPlayer has been offering a singular mixture of entertaining, informative and academic tv each time and wherever individuals need it.”

In the meantime the BBC continues to be including new programmes and older hits to the platform often – with latest additions together with Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed consent drama I May Destroy You and the revived model of Alan Bennett’s Speaking Heads.

In the event you’re in search of extra to look at, try our useful TV Information.