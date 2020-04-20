BBC issues response to criticism of its One World: Together At Home coverage

The BBC has responded to criticism levelled on the broadcaster for utilizing in-studio presenters for its coverage of the One World: Together At Home live performance over the weekend.

Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo hosted highlights from the live performance in a studio, prompting some viewers to complain, questioning why they couldn’t have introduced from their properties.

The BBC has now addressed the issues in a press release, emphasising that the presenters abided by social distancing laws all through.

The assertion, as reported by the Every day Mirror, reads, “This was a reside two-hour broadcast with quite a few pre-recorded and reside inserts and it was safer for the manufacturing crew to work in a single managed area that operates inside the authorities tips of social distancing than to have a number of recording places for the presenters.

“Solely important employees had been current within the studio, they remained at the least 2m aside from each other and had been suggested of the well being and security protocols prematurely.”

The live performance, which was initially broadcast on Saturday night time, noticed a bunch of large stars – together with Billie Eilish, Elton John and Paul McCartney – carry out hits from their properties.

The occasion, which was curated by Woman Gaga in collaboration with International Citizen and the World Well being Organisation, raised greater than £100 million for coronavirus aid.

