BBC-ITV Streamer BritBox Reveals Global Expansion Plans

BBC and ITV-backed streamer BritBox is finalizing plans that can see the service roll out to 25 nations worldwide, with the footprint increasing throughout Europe, Asia, the Center East, South America and Africa.

This may construct upon the service’s success within the U.S. and Canada, the place it has surpassed a million subscribers. The platform launched within the U.Okay. in November, and can be accessible in Australia later this 12 months.

It’s nonetheless unclear precisely what extra nations BritBox will goal.

BritBox has a big assortment of U.Okay. programming, together with “Shetland,” “Vera,” “Coronation Road” and “EastEnders.” The service has additionally launched co-productions akin to “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco,” “The Mallorca Recordsdata,” “There She Goes” and “The Bay.” Final week, the service introduced a raft of authentic commissions, together with “A Spy Amongst Buddies” (Sony & ITV Studios), “The Beast Should Die” (New Regency Tv and Scott Free), “Crime” (Bucaneer Media) and “Magpie Murders” (Eleventh Hour Movies).

Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios and incoming BBC director common, stated: “BritBox has in a short time discovered a spot in viewers’ hearts and we all know there may be additional urge for food amongst worldwide audiences who love nice British content material. We’re actively appraising new markets to introduce the service and are very excited in regards to the imminent launch in Australia.”

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, stated: “This worldwide enlargement plan will firmly set up BritBox as a worldwide premium model in a quickly rising sector. Providing subscribers the perfect and largest assortment of British content material has enabled BritBox to quickly develop in our current nations and as streaming continues to develop worldwide this roll out will give our distinctive streaming enterprise really worldwide scale.”