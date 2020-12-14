BBC Launches Natural History Unit in U.S

For the primary time in its 63-year historical past, BBC Studios’ famend Natural History Unit is establishing store outdoors the U.Okay. In 2021, the NHU will launch a everlasting satellite tv for pc workplace in Los Angeles.

The NHU is behind a number of the world’s most iconic pure historical past packages, together with “Blue Planet II” and “Planet Earth II,” which have been watched by greater than a billion folks globally. The brand new U.S. outfit will enable the manufacturing unit to higher serve its rising roster of American consumers, with a laser deal with the streamers.

Within the final 18 months alone, the unit has received tasks with Apple TV Plus (“Prehistoric Planet”) and NBCUniversal (10-part landmark sequence “The New World”), in addition to PBS (“The Inexperienced Planet”), BBC America (“Frozen Planet II”) and Discovery (“Endangered”). There’s additionally a collaboration in place with “Avatar” helmer James Cameron and Ocean X for Nat Geo. General, 25 tasks are at the moment in manufacturing.

“Our titles have a worldwide influence, however we now have been a Bristol-based firm,” says Tom McDonald, head of factual for BBC Studios. “Our largest progress [since 2019] has been with U.S. consumers so it is sensible that we develop as these relationships develop, and have a 24/7 presence [in America].”

A significant U.S. profile will enable the NHU — which has received greater than 200 awards in the final 4 years, together with 4 Emmys and 11 BAFTA TV awards — to pursue extra digital avenues in the pure historical past area. There are additionally hopes to scout extra U.S.-based on and off-screen expertise.

“One of many issues that occurs with the expansion in reputation of pure historical past is an rising pool of pure historical past expertise in the U.S., and we need to be the incubator for that expertise,” says McDonald.

Whereas it will be a “idiot’s sport” to discover a alternative to Sir David Attenborough, the general public broadcaster’s most acknowledged presenter who’s just about synonymous with pure historical past programming, the manager describes up-and-coming hosts like Chris Packham, Ella Al-Shamahi and Liz Bonnin as “distinctive” expertise for the Beeb.

McDonald provides: “We’re finest identified on the NHU for giant, blue-chip pure historical past programming, however we now have a really wealthy heritage in working with on-screen expertise, with expedition and journey, dwell programming and a rising digital unit, so a part of the position of NHU L.A. is to increase the vary and tone with which we work.”

The NHU L.A. workforce — a mixture of editorial and business — will report into the NHU’s Bristol headquarters, working carefully with the senior artistic workforce in the U.Okay.

Certainly, the American providing has been largely spearheaded by McDonald, who has steadily risen by way of the ranks on the BBC, the place he served as a commissioner for seven years: first for documentaries, after which science and pure historical past. He was then promoted to move of science and pure historical past and in the end head of specialist factual.

The chief is answerable for a number of the public broadcaster’s best-known pure historical past efforts in current years, together with smash hit “Planet Earth II,” “Blue Planet II” and “Huge Blue Stay.” Different factual slam-dunks embrace “Yorkshire Ripper Recordsdata,” “Who Do You Suppose You Are?” “Suffragettes” and “Muslims Like Us.”

In February, McDonald took up a brand new put up as head of factual for manufacturing and distribution powerhouse BBC Studios — simply two weeks earlier than the U.Okay. was locked down. “What was most tasty for me going to BBC Studios was eager about the unimaginable, wealthy heritage of what factual is and stands for. A giant a part of my technique goes, ‘How do you’re taking the easiest of the BBC Studios factual heritage and, in sure areas, supersize it?’”

The chief not too long ago carved out three distinct style departments inside his factual arm: the Documentary Unit, Science Unit and the NHU. It’s a transfer that may current a “very clear face to the market” about what’s on supply. “It’s about going, we’re pre-eminently pure historical past, pre-eminently science, and we now have an incredible documentary, historical past and humanities story that I need to put out to market in a clearer method,” explains McDonald.

The Documentary Unit, for instance, is answerable for all of the Louis Theroux sequence in addition to hits similar to “Life and Loss of life Row.” Subsequent up is a follow-up to the well-received “Thatcher: A Very British Revolution” documentary, in addition to “Superstar: A twenty first Century Story,” a brand new occasion sequence on the rise of actuality TV stars set to air over Christmas, and a particular entry police sequence. In the meantime, “Britain vs Coronavirus” is a feature-length documentary that may inform the definitive story of the pandemic in the U.Okay. for BBC One.

Elsewhere, in addition to Apple and Netflix (the Science Unit-produced “The Surgeon’s Reduce” launched on the streamer not too long ago), BBC Studios can be engaged on factual packages for newly launched Discovery Plus — the company struck a landmark take care of Discovery final 12 months, with a raft of BBC content material set to feed into the brand new providing — in addition to Disney Plus through the Nat Geo tile.

“The truth that we’re BBC Studios means we’re in the privileged place of being trusted makers with high-level entry,” says McDonald. “Whether or not you’re an SVOD or the BBC, that entry to folks or locations is actually vital. With ‘Surgeon’s Reduce,’ they’ve taken a topic that’s well-trodden however they’ve made it really feel actually international. We’re not confined by nation, and telling the tales of pioneering surgical procedures is a worldwide story.”

Whereas BBC Studios is now capable of produce for broadcasters and platforms outdoors of the BBC, the outfit does quite a lot of enterprise with the company, which goes by way of a transitional interval.

Not solely is there new management beneath former BBC Studios boss Tim Davie, who succeeded Tony Corridor as director basic in September, however an in depth restructure of the commissioning course of has raised eyebrows among the many U.Okay. manufacturing neighborhood in current months.

Final week, the BBC introduced that it was casting off channel controller roles and as an alternative specializing in style heads, all in a bid to strengthen catch-up service iPlayer right into a extra strong digital providing. How would possibly BBC Studios match into this new mannequin?

McDonald is now not a commissioner, however so far as how the restructure impacts factual producers, he factors to the contemporary potential for a “360-degree dialog” somewhat than the siloed considering of years previous.

“It’s the place you’re not simply speaking in regards to the factual packages on BBC Two, however when [discussing] pure historical past or science technique, having the ability to discuss throughout the entire portfolio round what a serious provide of factual appears throughout the piece,” McDonald says.