BBC Launches ‘Songs to Live By’ Podcast Celebrating Black Stories

In immediately’s World Bulletin, the BBC launches its “Songs to Live By” podcast with Warner Music Group; Netflix orders “Santo” from Spain’s Nostromo Photos; Mubi makes two government hires; and “Jersey Boys” heads to London’s West Finish.

PODCAST

The BBC has launched “Songs to Live By,” a brand new podcast collection hosted by Vick Hope celebrating Black voices and experiences. In every episode, Hope will probably be joined by two company who will focus on how music has outlined their tales and their personalities.

“Songs to Live By” is the primary podcast from a brand new collaboration between the BBC and Warner Music Group as a part of a dedication to producing a number of new podcasts of various codecs with music and storytelling on the core.

Episode one, accessible now on BBC Sounds, options actor and singer Jordan Stephens and poet Benjamin Zephaniah. Future confirmed company embody comic Dane Baptiste, singer Mica Paris, actor Paterson Joseph, poet Sophia Thakur, Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver, YouTuber Zeze Millz, author Niellah Arboine, rapper Eve, actor Akemnji Ndifornyen, founding father of UK Black Delight Woman Phyll, rapper Hardy Caprio, and comic Sophie Duker, amongst others.

STREAMING

Netflix has ordered “Santo,” a brand new trans-Atlantic collection from Nostromo Photos that can shoot in each Spain and Brazil. The collection stars Spanish Academy Goya-winning actor-director Raúl Arévalo (“Riot Police,” “The Fury of a Affected person Man”) and prolific Brazilian movie and TV actor Bruno Gagliasso (“Marighella,” “Rising Solar”) in a fast-paced police collection that tiptoes between thriller and horror as the 2 mismatched officers look to carry down a world drug lord.

“Santos” was created by Carlos López (“Hache,” “The Prince”), and will probably be directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego (“Néboa,” “La Zona”) and Vicente Amorim (“A Divisão,” “Yakuza Princess”).

*****

Mubi has employed former Netflix government Ibtisam Omer to the newly created position of director of selling, world, based mostly out of the corporate’s Berlin workplaces. The corporate has additionally appointed Ollie Charles as world senior communications supervisor within the firm’s London workplaces.

Omer will report to world VP of selling Lilly Riber and deal with model improvement and development in Europe and the U.Okay. For his half, Charles will handle the corporate’s worldwide communications and publicity forward of multi-territory releases, working alongside Sophie Rhatigan, world director of communications, and Jon Barrenechea, VP of selling.

THEATER

Tony, Grammy and Oliver-winning musical theater manufacturing “Jersey Boys” is heading again to the not too long ago renovated Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West Finish and can host reside performances beginning July 18 with an official opening night time on Aug. 10. Tickets are actually accessible for performances via the 2021 vacation season, with the present booked till Jan. 2, 2022.

The unique Broadway artistic workforce for the present will stage the West Finish manufacturing, headed by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. “Jersey Boys” on the Trafalgar Theatre is produced by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.