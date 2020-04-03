BBC launching Daily Kitchen Live with Matt Tebbutt and Jack Monroe

BBC One Daytime is launching a model new meals sequence from the makers of Saturday Kitchen, which can air on weekdays for 2 weeks.

Very like its sister present, Daily Kitchen Live will function recipes and ideas from well-known cooks, however will probably be geared in direction of the precise challenges of cooking throughout lockdown.

Chef Matt Tebbutt, who’s a well known face on Saturday Kitchen, shall be internet hosting the brand new daytime slot. He’ll be joined by journalist Jack Monroe, who has penned many books on cooking with restricted sources, together with Tin Can Prepare dinner and Cooking on a Bootstrap.

Talking of the brand new sequence, Tebbutt mentioned: “I’m actually excited to be internet hosting this new present for the BBC. It’s going to be an effective way to share some enjoyable every morning with the viewers, whereas additionally sharing our concepts for fast and easy recipes that may get the entire household cooking.”

Every morning, the pair shall be taking a look at the best way to take advantage of what’s obtainable, whether or not viewers are cooking on a finances or have restricted entry to meals sources. Like Saturday Kitchen, the brand new sequence may even discover the challenges dealing with folks at residence.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“The way in which a few of us prepare dinner has modified dramatically over the previous couple of weeks,” defined Monroe. “Rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners within the present local weather is usually a problem – however it’s extremely essential!

“I’ll be giving easy ingredient swaps, conjuring up recipes from no matter you might have in your cabinet and taking questions from viewers. I can’t wait to get began!”

In addition to the acquainted Saturday Kitchen format, Daily Kitchen Live may even give viewers the possibility to problem Tebutt and Monroe to whip up one thing scrumptious with elements lurking round in their very own cabinets.

“Tasty treats” from the BBC meals archive may even be proven, in addition to a complete phase on celebrating the Meals Heroes doing their greatest to maintain the nation fed amid the coronavirus disaster – all whereas adhering to social distancing guidelines, in fact.

Daily Kitchen Live will air every weekday at 10am on BBC One for 2 weeks from Monday 13th April. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.