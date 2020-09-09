BBC One changes today’s schedule to add coronavirus update

BBC One has introduced an pressing schedule change to today’s programming to make manner for protection of a brand new coronavirus update from the federal government.

The BBC Information particular will air from 3:45pm to 5:15pm, overlaying a authorities press convention as well as to evaluation of the most recent bulletins.

It replaces Backyard Rescue and The Restore Store, each of which have been dropped from the schedules.

Other than this modification, the schedule stays the identical as beforehand billed, with Escape to the Nation airing from 3pm to 3:45pm and Pointless following the BBC Information particular at 5:15pm.

Schedule changes resembling this had been a daily function through the early days of the coronavirus lockdown as the federal government up to date the general public with the most recent developments, however that is the primary one for a while.

The press convention will see Prime Minister Boris Johnson go into additional element relating to final evening’s information that social gatherings of greater than six folks can be banned in England from this Monday, 14th September, with coronavirus circumstances rising across the nation.

As was the case with lots of the press conferences earlier within the 12 months, Johnson can be flanked by senior advisers Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock mentioned the brand new changes on BBC Breakfast this morning, explaining, “That is actually easy. Gatherings are okay, they need to be socially distanced in fact, however teams solely of up to six.” Elsewhere, he added that the brand new guidelines can be in place for “the foreseeable future”.

Talking to BBC Radio four he mentioned, “I actually hope we will flip this spherical earlier than Christmas. I feel that, in a pandemic, Christmas is a good distance off.

“Three months is a very long time in a pandemic and I very a lot hope this robust rule, along with the native motion we’ve taken in locations like Bolton… I very hope a lot subsequently this will work to try this by Christmas.”

Discover out what to watch with our TV Information