BBC One changes weekend schedule to make way for daily coronavirus updates

BBC One have dropped Escape to the Nation and Cash for Nothing from the schedule this weekend so as to make way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus updates.

The briefings will now air on BBC One at 3:50pm each Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

This implies tomorrow’s Escape to the Nation will now not be proven.

On Sunday, the programme will take the place of Cash for Nothing, which has been dropped.

Johnson has been main the daily briefings once more since recovering from COVID-19 final month.

In his absence, the updates had been fronted by Dominic Raab.

The Prime Minister first introduced he has examined constructive for the virus on 27th March and was admitted to hospital simply over per week later.

We was discharged on 12th April and returned to work on the 27th.

Yesterday, London recorded simply 24 new coronavirus circumstances and Public Well being England reported it may very well be worn out within the capital metropolis by subsequent month.

In the meantime, the World Well being Organisation are warning European international locations to put together for a second wave of the virus.

