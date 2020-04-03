BBC One to air live coverage of Clap for our Carers

UPDATE: ITV has introduced it’ll swap off the channel at 8pm tonight (Thursday 2nd April) to “urge members of the general public to stand on their doorstep and balconies – maintaining a protected distance aside – and applaud our key well being care employees, all of whom are working across the clock to deal with these affected by Covid-19. ”

As a substitute of The Martin Lewis Cash Present, the broadcaster will air a specifically created ITV Artistic which inspires viewers to donate to NHS Charities Collectively.

BBC One has introduced an pressing schedule change for the night of Thursday 2nd April — with the channel set to broadcast the second “Clap for Our Carers” occasion, which is going down at 8pm.

Footage of individuals across the nation applauding the efforts of NHS employees who’re combating in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic can be proven for the second consecutive week.

The footage can be broadcast from 8pm till 8:05pm, that means a barely later begin for Query Time, which had beforehand been scheduled for the 8pm time slot and can now run for a shorter length of 55 minutes.

The change doesn’t have an effect on any of the opposite programmes on tomorrow evening’s schedule — Backyard Rescue will nonetheless run from 7:30-8pm, and the most recent episode of drama Noughts and Crosses will start on the beforehand billed time of 9pm.

The Clap for Our Carers initiative started final week as a means of publicly recognising the efforts of NHS workers, and was the brainchild of Annemarie Plas, a Dutch yoga instructor residing in London.

Plas has stated that she hopes the applause will happen on the similar time on daily basis for the remainder of the lockdown, telling The i, “We’re in the meanwhile pondering of our subsequent steps, however after studying all of the messages of help, we’ll do that each week on Thursday at 8pm till the top of the present measures, to preserve supporting those that are below monumental stress day in and day trip.”