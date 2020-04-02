BBC One to air live coverage of Clap for our Carers

BBC One has introduced an pressing schedule change for tomorrow (Thursday 2nd April) night — with the channel set to broadcast the second “Clap for Our Carers” occasion, which is going down at 8pm.

Footage of individuals across the nation applauding the efforts of NHS staff who’re preventing in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic shall be proven for the second consecutive week.

The footage shall be broadcast from 8pm till 8:05, which means a barely later begin for Query Time, which had beforehand been scheduled for the 8pm time slot and can now run for a shorter period of 55 minutes.

The change doesn’t have an effect on any of the opposite programmes on tomorrow night time’s schedule — Backyard Rescue will nonetheless run from 7:30-8pm, and the newest episode of drama Noughts and Crosses will start on the beforehand billed time of 9pm.

The Clap for Our Carers initiative started final week as a method of publicly recognising the efforts of NHS employees, and was the brainchild of Annemarie Plas, a Dutch yoga instructor residing in London.

Plas has stated that she hopes the applause will happen on the similar time every single day for the remaining of the lockdown, telling The i, “We’re in the mean time considering of our subsequent steps, however after studying all of the messages of assist, we’ll do that each week on Thursday at 8pm till the top of the present measures, to maintain supporting those that are underneath monumental stress day in and time out.”