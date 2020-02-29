BBC One to air new Australian drama in old Neighbours slot

BBC One will air a new Australian drama collection in a daytime slot, following in the footsteps of Neighbours.

5 Bedrooms is an eight-part collection about 5 single pals in their thirties who drunkenly determine to transfer in collectively at a marriage reception.

Whereas it’s a pleasant thought in concept, in observe there’ll inevitably be some challenges to sharing the house.

The collection options numerous recognisable Aussie faces together with Stephen Peacocke, who performed Darryl Braxton on House and Away for 5 years.

Kate Jenkinson of Wentworth Jail additionally stars, alongside Kat Stewart (Offspring), Doris Younane (The Flawed Lady), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters) and Roy Joseph.

Producer Nathan Mayfield advised Deadline: “The fascinating factor about 5 Bedrooms is there’s a actual zeitgeist in regards to the underlying idea, which is individuals in their 30s saying ‘how can we get forward?’”

5 Bedrooms will start airing on Tuesday 10th March on BBC One in a daytime slot that’s to be confirmed, with a second season already on the best way.

Fellow Australian drama Neighbours discovered big success in its daytime slot on BBC One, staying there for a few years earlier than transferring to Channel 5 in 2008.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime on the BBC, added: “This collection tracing the highs and lows of this mismatched family is a very recent providing for Daytime viewers who we all know love sensible storytelling and compelling characters.”

5 Bedrooms airs on BBC One from Tuesday 10th March 2020