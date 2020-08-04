BBC One’s Line of Duty cast – who’s who in the ‘bent copper’ series

Line of Duty is returning to tv, as BBC One prepares to air the first series from the very starting, in lieu of any new episodes on account of that pesky pandemic.

Over the previous decade or so, Line of Duty has turn into one of the most acclaimed – and broadly watched – British dramas in latest reminiscence, as followers have discovered themselves hooked by the murky circumstances of Anti-Corruption Unit 12.

Whether or not you’re a returning fan or looking forward to the first time ever, our character information will inform you the whole lot you should find out about the Line of Duty cast, in addition to figuring out these oh-so-familiar faces.

Right here’s the whole lot you should know.

Line of Duty cast

Martin Compston performs DS Steve Arnott



Who’s DS Steve Arnott? Previously an anti-terrorism officer, Arnott transfers to anti-corruption after refusing to cowl up a horrifically botched operation. For his first case, he’s partnered up with Superintendent Hastings to analyze Antony Gates, an smug officer with a remarkably excessive success charge.

What else has Martin Compston been in? Compston just lately starred in fellow BBC drama The Nest, a few couple who try to have a child through the use of a younger lady as a surrogate. His latest movie roles embrace Margot Robbie’s Mary Queen of Scots and James McAvoy’s black comedy Filth.

Vicky McClure performs DI Kate Fleming



Who’s DI Kate Fleming? Fleming is a member of the AC-12 workforce who specialises in undercover work. She is very recommended and really skilled, with sharp investigative instincts.

What else has Vicky McClure been in? McClure has collaborated with Shane Meadows on the This Is England series, starring in the preliminary movie and the subsequent Channel Four tv reveals. She additionally performed Karen White on ITV’s Broadchurch and, most just lately, appeared in Amazon Prime’s Alex Rider.

Adrian Dunbar performs Superintendent Ted Hastings



Who’s Superintendent Ted Hastings? Hastings is the senior investigating officer of AC-12, who Arnott and Fleming each reply to.

What else has Adrian Dunbar been in? Dunbar performed Richard Plantagenet in The Hole Crown and Dr Jim Hogan in Channel 5 thriller Blood.

Lennie James performs DCI Antony Gates



Who’s DCI Antony Gates? Gates is a extremely recommended member of the drive, awarded Officer of the 12 months for his excessive crime charge. Nevertheless, his numbers are so outstanding that AC-12 start to suspect him of dishonest the system, putting him beneath investigation simply as his private life begins to spiral out of management.

What else has Lennie James been in? James can be well-known to horror followers for his position on AMC’s Concern The Strolling Lifeless, whereas he’s additionally the author and star of Sky Atlantic drama Save Me.

Craig Parkinson performs Dot Cottan



Who’s Dot Cottan? Cottan is launched as a Sergeant on Antony Gates’ squad TO-20.

What else has Craig Parkinson been in? He performed lecherous probation employee Shaun in E4’s Misfits and boxing twins Jimmy and Johnny Kray on ITV’s Whitechapel. Extra just lately, he has appeared in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Julian Fellowes soccer drama The English Recreation and GOLD sitcom Sandylands.

Neil Morrissey performs DC Nigel Morton



ITV



Who’s Nigel Morton? Detective Constable Morton is a detailed good friend and colleague of Antony Gates.

What else has Neil Morrissey been in? Waterloo Street followers will know Morrissey as Eddie Lawson on the highschool drama, whereas youngsters (and fogeys) might recognise his voice as the legendary Bob the Builder. Just lately, he has appeared in The Good Karma Hospital (pictured) and Unforgotten, which each aired on ITV.

Paul Higgins performs Derek Hilton

Who’s Derek Hilton? Hilton is Chief Superintendent of Central Police.

What else has Paul Higgins been in? Higgins performs press officer Jamie McDonald in The Thick Of It and Michael Dugdale in Channel Four thriller Utopia.

Gina McKee performs Jackie Laverty



Who’s Jackie Laverty? Laverty is a businesswoman related to Antony Gates, who he helps to cowl up a harmful secret.

What else has Gina McKee been in? McKee just lately appeared in Bodyguard, one other Jed Mercurio drama, the place she performed Commander Anne Sampson. She additionally appeared in Oscar contender Phantom Thread, which starred acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

Kate Ashfield performs Jools Gates



ITV



Who’s Jools Gates? Gates is Antony’s spouse, with whom he has two kids.

What else has Kate Ashfield been in? Ashfield just lately performed Yvonne Fulcher in hard-hitting ITV drama A Confession (pictured) and appeared as Mary Parker in Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon.

Season 2

Keeley Hawes performs Detective Inspector Lindsay Denton



Who’s DI Lindsay Denton? Denton comes beneath the consideration of AC-12, after a protected witness transport she organized is ambushed, ensuing in the deaths of a number of cops.

What else has Keeley Hawes been in? Hawes is one other actor who returned for Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty follow-up Bodyguard, famously enjoying Residence Secretary Julia Montague. She has additionally starred in ITV comedy-drama The Durrells, BBC One’s Ashes to Ashes and spy thriller Spooks.

Tony Pitts performs Detective Chief Superintendent Lester Hargreaves



Who’s DCS Lester Hargreaves? Hargreaves is a excessive rating officer who comes into battle with AC-12.

What else has Tony Pitts been in? Pitts has just lately had roles in two main BBC dramas, showing as Steve in the BAFTA-winning Giri/Haji and Sergeant Moss in Peaky Blinders.

Mark Bonnar performs DCC Mike Dryden

Who’s DCC Mike Dryden? Dryden is a police official concerned in the scandal that results in the investigation into Denton.

What else has Mark Bonnar been in? Bonnar has had roles in Shetland, Psychoville and Unforgotten, in addition to co-starring in the BBC’s acclaimed Scottish drama Guilt. Earlier this 12 months, he was seen in “Coughing Main” drama Quiz, which proved a giant hit for ITV.

Jessica Raine performs DC Georgia Trotman

Who’s DC Georgia Trotman? Trotman is an officer introduced in to assist AC-12 on the Denton case.

What else has Jessica Raine been in? Raine is thought for enjoying Jenny Lee on BBC One drama Name The Midwife, comply with it up with roles in Sky’s Fortitude and BBC Two’s Baptiste.

Season 3

Daniel Mays performs Sergeant Danny Waldron



Who’s Sergeant Danny Waldron? An formidable sergeant in a police armed response unit whose file crosses AC-12’s desk after the deadly capturing of a felony suspect.

What else has Daniel Mays been in? He performed prepare robber Ronnie Biggs reverse Sheridan Smith in Mrs Biggs, and diarist Samuel Pepys in ITV’s The Nice Hearth. Extra just lately, he has appeared in Sky Comedy’s Code 404 and Netflix drama White Strains.

Polly Walker performs Gill Biggeloe

Who’s Gill Biggeloe? She is AC-12’s division lawyer.

What else has Polly Walker been in? She’s had common TV roles in Rome (which earned her a Golden Globe nomination), Battlestar Galactica spin-off Caprica, The Syndicate and Mr Selfridge, the place she performed Delphine Day.

Jonas Armstrong performs Joe Nash

Who’s Joe Nash? He’s working with DC Arnott to convey perpetrators of a childhood trauma to justice.

What else has Jonas Armstrong been in? Armstrong is finest generally known as Robin Hood, showing in the BBC drama of the identical identify for 3 series in complete. He has since had roles in The Physique Farm, Ripper Avenue and ITV’s Joanne Froggatt drama Darkish Angel. He has additionally appeared as a visitor star on Demise in Paradise (pictured).

Will Mellor performs PC Rod Kennedy

Channel 4

Who’s PC Rod Kennedy? A member of Sergeant Waldron’s workforce.

What else has Will Mellor been in? Mellor has been a daily TV face for greater than 25 years since making his debut on Youngsters’s Ward, with roles starting from Jack Vincent in Casualty to 10 years as Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Extra just lately, he performed Steve Connolly in Broadchurch, and starred in sitcoms White Van Man and In with the Flynns.

Arsher Ali performs PC Harinderpal ‘Hari’ Bains

Who’s PC Harinderpal ‘Hari’ Bains? One other member of Waldron’s firearms workforce.

What else has Arsher Ali been in? Ali rose to prominence in Chris Morris’ 4 Lions. Since then, he’s had main roles in the likes of Beaver Falls, Complicit and The Lacking, co-starred alongside Martin Clunes in ITV’s adaptation of Julian Barnes’ Arthur & George, and appeared in Physician Who two-parter Underneath the Lake / Earlier than the Flood.

Leanne Finest performs WPC Jackie Brickford

Who’s Jackie Brickford? One other member of Waldron’s firearms workforce.

What else has Leanne Finest been in? A veteran of such Brit TV staples as Casualty, New Methods and Medical doctors, Leanne Finest – right here enjoying a firearms officer – might be finest generally known as Jane Cobden in Ripper Avenue, Celia Donnelly in Fortitude and trainer Teresa Fenchurch in ITV’s Residence Fires.

George Costigan performs Patrick Fairbank

Who’s George Costigan? Retired from the drive, Fairbank turns into an individual of curiosity for DC Arnott and DS Fleming.

What else has Patrick Fairbank been in? George Costigan first discovered fame as adulterous businessman Bob in Rita, Sue and Bob Too. He’s since gone on to look in The Journey of Sherlock Holmes, Kavanagh QC, Inspector Morse and New Methods, plus a visitor position in the 2007 Physician Who Christmas particular.

Shaun Parkes performs Chief Supt Terry Reynolds

What else has Shaun Parkes been in? He performed Rocco in Russell T Davies’ Casanova, and reunited with David Tennant for The Unattainable Planet / The Devil Pit – the 2006 Physician Who two-parter that gave the world the Ood. In 2009, he performed the title position in BBC2’s acclaimed detective thriller Moses Jones, assisted by one other Time Lord, Matt Smith. He has additionally starred in Netflix’s Misplaced in Area remake and can seem in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

Aiysha Hart performs DS Sam Railston

Who’s DS Sam Railston? A police officer who turns into shut with Arnott.

What else has Aiysha Hart been in? The actress starred as Ariadne in the TV series Atlantis, and performed Leila Sayyad in New Blood, earlier than bagging the position of Miriam Shepherd in A Discovery of Witches.

Season 4

Thandie Newton performs DCI Roz Huntley

BBC

Who’s Roz? Roz is the lead investigator on an enormous case, she’s trusted by her superiors to get a conviction and she or he executes her work with precision and ability. Revered by these she works with, Roz juggles a household with the calls for of her job and the strain from above – however is she nailing the proper man?

What else has Thandie Newton been in? Thandie has appeared in a number of main movies, together with Mission: Unattainable II, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, Crash and Solo: A Star Wars Story. On TV, she performed Kem in ER and has just lately starred in HBO’s hit sci-fi series Westworld.

Jason Watkins performs Tim Ifield

Who’s Tim Ifield? Forensics skilled Tim comes into battle with Roz when he raises considerations he has along with her investigation.

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Jason Watkins is a veteran of British tv, appearing since the late 1980s and showing in the likes of Being Human, Conviction, Trollied, Physician Who and W1A. He received a BAFTA for Finest Actor in 2015 for his lead position in The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies and on movie has cropped up in the Nativity series, Confetti and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Purpose.

Lee Ingleby performs Nick Huntley

Who’s Nick Huntley? Nick is Roz’s husband. They’ve two kids collectively.

What else has Lee Ingleby been in? Ingleby starred as Martin Shaw’s in BBC’s long-running detective drama Inspector George Gently. He’s additionally recognized for his look as Knight Bus conductor Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaba and his portrayal of Paul Hughes in BBC drama The A Phrase.

Scott Reid performs Michael Farmer

Who’s Michael Farmer? 24-year-old Michael Farmer is charged with the homicide of two girls and the kidnap of one other – however did he do it?

What else has Scott Reid been in? Scott has delighted audiences in cult comedy Nonetheless Recreation as Methadone Mick and confirmed up in TV film Sketchland. On stage, he performed the lead position of Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Canine in the Night time-Time.

Claudia Jessie performs DC Jodie Taylor

Who’s DC Jodie Taylor? Younger copper Jodie works in Roz Huntley’s unit and performs a job in the workforce’s pursuit of Michael.

What else has Claudia Jessie been in? When you’re a fan of daytime drama, Claudia performed lead Annie Taylor in the third series of WPC 56. She additionally seems in CBBC internet series Dixi as Shari and has confirmed up in Name the Midwife, Jonathan Unusual and Mr Norrell and Medical doctors.

Royce Pierreson performs DC Jamie Desford

Who’s DC Jamie Desford? Jamie Desford is a newcomer to AC-12 becoming a member of previous palms Hastings, Arnott and Fleming.

What else has Royce Pierreson been in? He gave a chilling efficiency in BBC Three’s Murdered by My Boyfriend and has since appeared in Demise in Paradise and Our Woman.

Maya Sondhi performs WPC Maneet Bindra

Who’s WPC Maneet Bindra? Maneet was a brand new recruit to the AC-12 workforce for series three and performed a job in uncovering the internet of lies spun by Dot Cottan. In some ways the unsung hero of the unit, she’s again for an additional investigation right into a doubtlessly bent copper.

What else has Maya Sondhi been in? In addition to showing in Line of Duty, Maya has performed Shazia Khan in Adil Ray’s BBC sitcom Citizen Khan and has had small roles in DCI Banks, Silent Witness and Household Affairs. She’s additionally credited as a author on Mount Nice, The Kumars and EastEnders.

Season 5

Anna Maxwell Martin performs DCS Patricia Carmichael

Who’s Patricia Carmichael? A senior anti-corruption detective introduced in from exterior of AC-12. On becoming a member of the present, Anna Maxwell Martin stated, “I’ve been a fan of Line of Duty for years, so was useless happy to be half of series 5. I’m so happy I not must preserve it a secret! I really feel honoured to comply with in the footsteps of the host of nice actors who make up the Line of Duty household, and Jed Mercurio – of course – has written a superb character in Carmichael. She’s a lady on a mission.”

What else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in? The actress has starred in Motherland, The Frankenstein Chronicles (as Mary Shelley), The Bletchley Circle, and Demise Involves Pemberley (as Elizabeth Darcey). She performed Beelzebub in Neil Gaiman’s Amazon series Good Omens.

Stephen Graham performs John Corbett



Who’s John Corbett? Particulars of Stephen Graham’s character had been shrouded in secrecy forward of series 5, and with good motive. Initially established as the chief of a “lethal organised crime group” that’s “recognized to have hyperlinks with corrupt cops and suspected to be beneath direct command of the shadowy determine recognized solely as ‘H’” – i.e. the legendary balaclava males.

What else has Stephen Graham been in? Stephen Graham is thought for enjoying Tommy in Snatch, in addition to starring alongside Vicky McClure as Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne in That is England and its TVs sequels. He was Child Face Nelson in Public Enemies, Scrum in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire. Newer initiatives embrace Little Boy Blue, Taboo, and Save Me.

Rochenda Sandall performs Lisa McQueen

Who’s Lisa McQueen? One of the “balaclava males” is definitely a lady! Lisa McQueen performs a pivotal position in this organised crime community, viewers had been initially led to consider that she was an undercover police detective after she spared an officer’s life.

What else has Rochenda Sandall been in? You might recognise her from Netflix’s choose-you-own-adventure Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch. Different credit embrace Anna in Love, Lies and Data, Jean Reid in Damaged, and Nadia in Into the Badlands.

Amy de Bhrún performs Steph Corbett

Who’s Steph Corbett? John Corbett’s spouse. Since he went undercover, she has been taking care of their two daughters alone and stored in sparse contact with him.

What else has Amy De Bhrun been in? The actress has starred as Jarl Hrolf in Vikings, and as Adele McHoughton in Coronation Avenue.

Tommy Jessop performs Terry Boyle



Who’s Terry? Terry is a person with Down’s Syndrome who lives independently, however has been preyed on by the balaclava gang.

What else has Tommy Jessop been in? The actor starred in BBC drama Coming Down the Mountain, and has additionally appeared in Off their Rockers, Casualty, and Medical doctors.

Laura Elphinstone performs DI Michelle Brandyce

Who’s DI Michelle Brandyce? A member of Carmichael’s workforce at AC-3.

What else has Laura Elphinstone been in? You may recognise her from appearances in Medical doctors, Holby Metropolis, Name the Midwife and Vera.

Natalie Gavin performs PS Tina Tranter

Who’s PS Tina Tranter? A member of Carmichael’s workforce at AC-3.

What else has Natalie Gavin been in? Gavin has loved roles in the second series of BBC lottery drama The Syndicate and ITV’s Jericho. We’ll additionally quickly be seeing her in Suranne Jones drama Gentleman Jack as Alice Hardcastle.

Taj Atwal performs PC Tatleen Sohota

Who’s Tatleen Sohota? A brand new Police Constable who has joined AC-12 in series 5. She is diligent and hard-working.

What else has Taj Atwal been in? You might recognise her from her roles in Stella (as Jasminder) or In The Membership (as Jasmin). Taj Atwal just lately starred in the BBC1 Wales drama Pitching In, and has additionally appeared in No Offence, Demise on the Tyne, and Thunderbirds are Go.

Tomi Might performs Miroslav Minkovic

Who’s Miroslav? A devoted member of the balaclava gang, who we first encountered in series one when he was working for Tommy Hunter.

What else has Tomi Might been in? A prolific character actor, Tomi Might has appeared in TV reveals together with Silent Witness, Emmerdale, Killing Eve, Save Me, Jamestown, Physician Foster, and Physician Who, in addition to films together with Justice League. He performed Jarl Olavsonn in Vikings.

Andrea Irvine performs Roisin Hastings

Who’s Roisin Hastings? Ted’s estranged spouse. The couple, who are each from Northern Eire, married once they had been 18; in series two we found they had been residing individually, though Roisin had agreed to maintain up the look of a contented marriage when assembly his work colleagues.

What else has Andrea Irvine been in? Andrea Irvine stars in the Irish cleaning soap opera Pink Rock, enjoying Garda Det. Angela Tyrell. She has additionally performed Alison Burns in 6Degrees, and a district decide in The Fall.

Ace Bhatti performs Sindwhani

Who’s Sindwhani? Central Police’s new Police and Crime Commissioner.

What else has Ace Bhatti been in? The actor performed the villainous Yusef Khan in EastEnders till 2011. He’s additionally recognized for enjoying Calvin Sarwar in Shetland, DCI Jahan Kapoor in Black Work, Nazir Afzal in the award-winning mini-series Three Ladies, and Mayor Hassan in comedy drama No Offence.

Richard Pepple performs PS Kyle Ferringham



Who’s Kyle Ferringham? A brand new character in series 5, who joins the employees of AC-12.

What else has Richard Pepple been in? He performed Dublin Hilton in the latest BBC adaptation of Andrea Levy’s The Lengthy Tune, and has additionally appeared in Cleansing Up, Krypton, Little Girls, The Dumping Floor, Motherland, and Demise in Paradise.

Patrick Fitzsymons performs Mark Moffatt

Who’s Mark Moffatt? A former DCI who acted as Roz Huntley’s Police Federation Rep throughout her AC-12 interviews in series 4. He’s now retired and approaches Ted with a brand new alternative.

What else has Patrick Fitzsymons been in? He has featured in The Fall, Medical doctors, ITV’s 2018 Vainness Truthful adaptation and starred alongside Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in final 12 months’s Mom’s Day.

Elizabeth Rider performs DCC Andrea Clever

Who’s DCC Clever? Detective Chief Constable Clever is a newcomer in series 5.

What else has Elizabeth Rider been in? The actress starred as DCI Lynette Driver in Medical doctors, and likewise just lately performed Girl Justice Spencer in Informer. She was Gladys Wilson in the TV drama Mrs Wilson, and additional credit embrace Lewis, Physician Who (as Linda in The Time of the Physician), Waking the Lifeless, and Vera.

Susan Vidler performs DS Alison Powell

Who’s Alison Powell? A brand new character in series 5, Detective Superintendent Alison Powell oversees “Operation Pear Tree.”

What else has Susan Vidler been in? Having first hit the massive display as drug-addicted mum Allison in Trainspotting, Susan Vidler has appeared in TV reveals and films together with The Bounce, Shetland, The Coroner, A Home in Berlin, and Physician Who – enjoying Aunt Sharon in 2010 episode The Huge Bang.

Sian Reese-Williams performs Jane Cafferty

Who’s Jane Cafferty? One of the cops who is ambushed by the “balaclava males” in series 5.

What else has Sian Reese-Williams been in? You might bear in mind her from the TV series Requiem, the place she performed Trudy Franken. Different credit embrace Hidden, Welsh drama 35 Diwrnod, Hinterland, and Emmerdale – the place she spent 5 years starring as Gennie Walker.

Maanuv Thiara performs Vihaan Malhotra

Who’s Vihan Malhotra? A brand new character in series 5, Vihan is PC Maneet Bindra’s cousin and likewise works inside the police drive. He helped cross info on to the “balaclava males” previous to the occasions of episode one series 5.

What else has Maanuv Thiara been in? Since leaving theatre college in 2016, the younger actor has appeared on stage in a series of productions together with Hamlet at the Harold Pinter theatre. He additionally performed younger Uncle Mohinder in BBC2’s The Boy with the Topknot.

Line of Duty is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our information to the finest TV series on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.