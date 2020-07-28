BBC One’s The Pursuit of Love begins filming with Lily James, Andrew Scott and Dominic West

BBC One says filming has begun on a brand new model of Nancy Mitford’s basic novel, The Pursuit of Love, tailored by Emily Mortimer and co-starring Lily James, Andrew Scott, Emily Beecham and Dominic West.

James performs lovestruck Linda Radlett and Beecham performs her cousin Fanny Logan within the story of two privileged cousins, greatest pals on the hunt for ideally suited husbands round Europe between the 2 world wars. Removed from being a dismal damsel, although, Linda is a “charismatic” and “fearless” feminist.

James mentioned: “It’s nice to be working with Emily. Her sensible scripts carry new life to this story – full of love, full of friendship, very transferring and unhappy in locations, but in addition humorous and true to life.”

The Pursuit of Love tracks Linda and Fanny throughout Europe as their comedian adventures get them into varied scrapes till, in keeping with the BBC, “their friendship is put to the take a look at as Fanny settles for a gradual life and Linda decides to comply with her coronary heart, to more and more wild and outrageous locations”.

As society modifications tempo through the ’20s and ’30s, the diverging life selections of Linda and Fanny drive a deep wedge between their friendship.

Mortimer mentioned: “I’ve all the time liked Nancy Mitford so once I was requested to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was inconceivable to say no. It’s an outrageously humorous and trustworthy story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – nonetheless reads as a radical.”

The three x hour-long sequence co-stars the sort of solid solely a BBC interval drama can appeal to. Andrew Scott performs Lord Merlin, an aristocratic and eccentric neighbour of Linda’s dad and mom, who’re performed by Dominic West and Dolly Wells, who co-wrote and starred in Sky Residing sequence Doll & Em with Mortimer.

Beattie Edmondson seems as Linda’s sister Louise, whereas Mortimer won’t solely write and direct but in addition stars as Fanny’s mom. Linda and Fanny’s admirers embody Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox.

BBC Controller of Drama Piers Wenger believed the variation would introduce The Pursuit of Love, first revealed in 1945, to a brand new technology of readers.

The Pursuit of Love shall be filmed primarily round Bristol and Bathtub and producers emphasise the programme will adhere to strict well being and security protocols whereas the COVID-19 pandemic continues. It’s a BBC co-production with Amazon Prime Video, which is able to host the sequence. within the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

