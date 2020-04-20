BBC Orders Documentary Biopic of ‘Pink Panther’ Star Peter Sellers – Variety

Legendary comic Peter Sellers is to be the topic of an in-depth BBC Two single documentary from acclaimed factual producer Brook Lapping, whose credit embrace “Trump’s First 100 Days” and “The Rise and Fall of Tony Blair.”

Commissioned by BBC Arts, the 75-minute documentary has the working title of “Peter Sellers: A State Of Comedian Ecstasy” and can uncover the comic’s expertise, but additionally the limitless complexities of his private life, from a number of marriages to his persistent well being issues, petulant matches of rage, deep insecurity and the lengthy gradual decline in his later years.

Brook Lapping managing director Greg Sanderson mentioned the Zinc Media-backed manufacturing firm has secured “distinctive” entry to Sellers’ family and friends, colleagues and critics, many of whom have by no means spoken earlier than.

Born to vaudeville entertainers in 1925, Sellers spent his childhood backstage as half of his dad and mom’ itinerant music corridor revue group.

The movie charts his meteoric rise to world superstardom, from BBC Radio comedy collection “The Goon Present” to a worldwide viewers by way of his many movie roles, amongst them Chief Inspector Clouseau in “The Pink Panther” collection.

His movie credit additionally included Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” and “Dr. Strangelove,” “What’s New, Pussycat?” “On line casino Royale,” “The Social gathering” and “Being There.”

Sanderson mentioned: “Forty years on from his loss of life, our movie reveals how Peter Sellers may play any position in any respect, aside from only one — himself. We’re delighted to have the ability to convey a lot new perception into the actual Peter Sellers.”

Brook Lapping’s portfolio of high-end documentaries and biographical portraits additionally consists of BBC Two’s “Evita: The Making of a Famous person” and ITV’s “Lord Lucan: My Husband, The Fact.”

“Peter Sellers: A State Of Comedian Ecstasy” was commissioned by Mark Bell, commissioning editor for BBC Arts. It’s govt produced by Sanderson for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media. John O’Rourke is the producer-director.

BBC Arts director Mark Bell mentioned: “Peter Sellers had a profound affect on movie and comedy, a genius as a performer however a mercurial persona; this in-depth look affords many revealing insights into his life and occasions, and I hope will provide an interesting diversion for folks in lockdown.”