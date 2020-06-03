BBC Orders Second Season of Hit Surveillance Thriller ‘The Seize’ – Variety

U.Okay. broadcaster BBC has ordered a second season of surveillance thriller “The Seize,” govt produced by “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman and starring Holliday Grainger. The present’s first season, produced by Heyday Tv and NBCUniversal Intl. Studios, will premiere within the U.S. on NBCU’s new streaming service Peacock on July 15.

The primary season was successful for flagship channel BBC One, rising its viewers throughout the season, and it was the most important new title of 2019 on BBC streaming platform iPlayer. It has had over 22 million requests on the platform to this point.

Season one averaged 7.7 million viewers throughout the season on all gadgets (28-day consolidated viewing knowledge). This was greater than double its common in a single day determine (3.four million), with a rise of 127%.

Grainger returns as Rachel Carey for the second season, which is ready to observe season one’s shock ending the place Carey seemingly joined forces with the shadowy correction staff she had beforehand sought to reveal. The BAFTA award-winning Ben Chanan – who created, wrote and directed all six episodes of season one – will return to helm season two.

Chanan mentioned season two will see “Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has solely simply scratched the floor of this conspiracy.”

Grainger mentioned Chanan’s “meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between attainable and possible darkish truths and continually retains you guessing.”

Following the success of season one within the U.Okay., “The Seize” has made its debut throughout different components of the world. These included in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and all through Latin America on Starzplay; on ABC in Australia; and on TVNZ in New Zealand. It’s obtainable on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.

The six-part season two of “The Seize” was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content material.

Season two might be written and directed by Chanan. Govt producers are Heyman, Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday Tv, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal Intl. Studios, Ben Irving for BBC One and Chanan. The producer is Kristian Dench. The sequence is distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution.