BBC Radio 1 to record “greatest ever” Live Lounge for charity

BBC Radio 1 is about to record a “Keep House” coronavirus particular of its widespread section Live Lounge, that includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The upcoming cowl premieres throughout the Radio 1 airwaves at noon on Thursday 23rd April, and can see music stars everywhere in the world collaborate to carry out a canopy of Foo Fighters’ “Instances Like These”.

The observe, produced by Grammy winner Fraser T. Smith, may even be launched as a single to increase cash for UK charities BBC Kids in Want and Comedian Reduction, with cash going to these impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Worldwide income will go in direction of the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

Artists together with the likes of Dua Lipa, Chris Martin of Coldplay, AJ Tracey, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, YUNGBLUD, Mabel, Bastille, Sigrid, Paloma Religion, and Jess Glynne will all record themselves performing in their very own houses. The accompanying music video will premiere throughout BBC One’s The Large Night time In on Thursday (23rd April) night.

Of the one, Dua Lipa stated, “I’m so proud that we’ve been in a position to come collectively to record this observe and I can’t wait for everybody to hear it. Considering of everybody around the globe at this troublesome time. Love you all.”

Ellie Goulding stated, “I’m honoured to be part of such a terrific line up for the Instances Like These: BBC Radio 1 Keep House Live Lounge particular. Extra so than ever it’s necessary to bear in mind the dear position we every have to play in bringing hope, braveness and power to each other – I hope that this observe brings consolation at such a troublesome time.”

You’ll be able to hear to Keep House Live Lounge throughout Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Community from noon on Thursday 23rd April in addition to on demand on BBC Sounds.

The accompanying video will probably be broadcast throughout The Large Night time In on BBC One which night, and will probably be accessible to watch in a while Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels.