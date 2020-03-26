BBC Radio 1 to shake-up schedule amid coronavirus crisis

BBC Radio 1 has introduced a serious shake-up of its output amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So as to decrease the variety of presenters and employees wanted within the studio, daytime reveals will improve in size, lowering the variety of weekday programmes from 4 to 5 between 4am and 7pm.

A smaller rely of presenters imply that some DJs, together with Scott Mills and Clara Amfo, will rotate every week, beginning Monday 30th March.

The BBC says that the measures have been introduced in to “finest defend” employees and presenters whereas nonetheless “providing a helpful supply of stories, schooling and much-needed leisure” for so long as attainable.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Programmes at Radio 1, says: “In these testing instances I’ve made the choice to simplify our schedule to make sure the well being of our groups, presenters and the community itself.

“I’m very pleased with how the Radio 1 groups have been in a position to proceed to entertain and inform our viewers below such tough circumstances, and we’ll be doing our greatest to keep on all through the difficult weeks forward.”

BBC Radio 6 can be set to make comparable modifications throughout its schedules, extending weekend reveals (particulars of which will be seen under).

New BBC Radio 1 schedule (beginning 30th March)

Monday-Thursday

4-7am: Early Breakfast with Adele Roberts

7-11am: Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

11am-3pm: Week one : Scott Mills | Week two : Clara Amfo

3-7pm: Nick Grimshaw

Friday

4-7am: Weekend Early Breakfast with Arielle Free

7-11am: Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

11am-3pm: Week one : Dev and Alice | Week two : Maya Jama | Week three : Jordan North

3-7pm: Scott Mills with Radio 1’s Official Chart and Radio 1’s Celebration Anthems

Saturday

5-7am: Weekend Early Breakfast with Arielle Free

7-11am: Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

11am-3pm: Week one : Dev and Alice | Week two : Maya Jama | Week three : Jordan North

3-7pm: Radio 1’s Dance Anthems

Sunday

5-7am: Weekend Early Breakfast with Arielle Free

7-11am: Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

11am-3pm: Week one : Dev and Alice | Week two : Maya Jama | Week three : Jordan North

3-7pm: Radio 1’s Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look

New BBC 6 Music schedule (beginning 28th March)

Saturday

5-8am: Chris Hawkins

8-11am: Radcliffe & Maconie

11am-2pm: The Huey Present

2-6pm: Gilles Peterson

6-9pm: The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Present

9pm-midnight: The Tom Robinson Present

Sunday

5-8am: Chris Hawkins

8-11am: Radcliffe & Maconie

11am-2pm: Cerys Matthews

2-3pm: Sunday Particular

3-6pm: Man Garvey

6-8pm: Now Taking part in @6Music

8-10pm: Stuart Maconie’s Freak Zone

10pm-midnight: Don Letts’ Tradition Conflict Radio