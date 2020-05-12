BBC Radio 4 invites listeners to take part in Your Desert Island Discs

Radio 4 listeners are being requested to share the items of music they’ve turned to through the lockdown for a brand new particular programme titled Your Desert Island Discs.

Launched by Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne, the marketing campaign will see a few of the songs – and the tales behind their choice – characteristic on the programme which can air on Friday June fifth.

A BBC assertion outlining the initiative says the music might be one which has helped key staff via a troublesome shift, supplied firm to somebody delivering meals to susceptible neighbours, or led to a second of escape in an in any other case traumatic lockdown day.

In addition to showing on the particular Your Desert Island Discs programme, a few of the tales will likely be staggered all through the remainder of Radio 4’s schedule – together with Girl’s Hour, As we speak, World At One, and PM.

Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4, stated of the particular programme, “One of many causes Desert Island Discs is so beloved is that it invites us all to take into consideration the function music performs in our lives.

“It may be a strong good friend throughout traumatic intervals and I need Radio 4 to seize the tunes which have helped the nation get via this disaster thus far, whether or not they’ve supplied pleasure, reflection or consolation, and the tales that accompany them.

“We hope many individuals take pleasure in eager about and sharing their music of alternative and that Your Desert Island Discs day is a second for the nation to come collectively and listen to one another’s tales, in addition to expertise some musical escape as listeners discover themselves ‘castaway’ throughout this unusual time.”

In the meantime Lauren Laverne added, “In the intervening time all of us really feel just a little extra forged away than we would like to.

“It appears the proper time to go the microphone to our fantastic listeners and invite them to inform us about one particular observe and why it issues.”

Listeners who would love to take part can achieve this by sharing their tales and songs by e mail to [email protected] earlier than 16 Could, or posting on social media utilizing the hashtag #YourDesertIslandDiscs earlier than 16 Could.

