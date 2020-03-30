BBC Radio stations to join together for “Great British Singalong”

The BBC’s hottest radio stations are coming together later this week for a mass singalong that goals to “raise the nation’s spirits” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Community will participate within the singalong in a simulcast at 9am on Thursday 2nd April—with all 5 stations choosing one track every.

The Nice British Singalong will likely be hosted by Radio 1’s Greg James, Dermot O’Leary on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Harpz Kaur on the Asian Community, with the presenters selecting the songs after asking for listener strategies.

Greg James mentioned, “Nothing brings folks together fairly like radio does. It’s been an excellent consolation for me to have a spotlight throughout this extraordinary time.

“I’m so glad the listeners discover what we’re at present doing a helpful distraction as effectively. I can’t wait to annoy all of the 6 Music listeners with my selection.”

Lauren Laverne added, “I’m so glad that as radio presenters we are able to proceed to unite and entertain listeners throughout such a difficult time and what higher means to convey folks together than a singalong?

“I hope you’ll join us on Thursday—and I look ahead to listening to your strategies. I do know they are going to be fabulous.”

In the meantime, Lorna Clarke, the controller for BBC Common Music, mentioned, “In these difficult instances, we all know that many individuals have been turning to radio as a lifeline.

“The reside broadcasts from our superb presenters are offering folks with a way of group and a few much-needed escapism at a time the place many people are feeling distant from our family members.

“We’ll be holding that spirit up on Thursday morning as all our pop music stations come together in what is bound to be a really particular second.”

